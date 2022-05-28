Tanya Blum Lincoln sang to the crowd of kids where they danced and sang along to children’s tunes sung by Lincoln at the Explorium Children’s Museum.
Lincoln interacted with the children while they danced and jumped to her tunes. Children in attendance also interacted with animal sock puppets that made their entrance onto a stage amid a forest setting.
Children howled with laughter at the various puppet animals, such as a rooster and a cow, as Lincoln directed them to wiggle and swim like fish.
“You guys are good with cues,” Lincoln told the crowd.
This was all part of the Musical Storytime Puppet Show event that featured Lincoln and puppeteers interacting with children through song and dance, while being accompanied by children’s music tunes.
Lincoln, a music therapist and owner of Coyote Music, teamed up with Laurie Cofer who handmade the puppets. Along with puppeteers Jillian Recchia-Merek and Stefani Cofer, a fun, musical show was brought to life.
Lincoln said the show is a cute story of animal puppets living in a forest set on a stage in her backyard where the puppets can come out and sing with her.
“We talk about morning and about nighttime, and we have a whole lullaby at the end,” Lincoln said.
Lincoln said she first started doing the musical puppet event back in March and has been wanting to do a musical puppet show for years. She said the idea for setting up a musical storytime came from a collaboration with Recchia-Merek, who told her that she wanted to do a musical puppet show behind a performance.
Dinora Padilla, executive director of ECM, said that a parent told her about Lincoln and she brought her in to do the show and to teach classes as well.
Lincoln said it is important for the children to interact with songs, so the body movement can flow right up to their brains and improve their motor skills.
“Just singing and dancing and being interactive gets your whole brain moving,” Lincoln said, “If they’re just sitting there watching me do everything, then they’re not improving any kind of skills. As a music therapist, everything I do is to improve motor skills, improving communication skills, improving social skills.”
Padilla said the feedback from parents has been great and that families that came to the first event asked her when the next one would be. She also said she is excited about the partnership with Lincoln and hopes for more events together within the next couple of months.
“At the end of the day, it benefits all of the community for her to host these musical storytimes,” Padilla said.
Lincoln said there will be an outdoor show at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Denton Square as part of a special Twilight Tunes event.
“I love doing it,” Lincoln said. “It’s interactive, [and] the kids get to sing and dance. We have a good time.”