Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Motorcade 2022
Buy Now

People line Interstate 35 to see the annual Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Motorcade coming through Denton in 2022. The 2023 motorcade will follow the same path on Wednesday.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The annual Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Motorcade will come through Denton on Interstate 35, with more than 550 vehicles expected to pass through the area between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The motorcade will feature public safety vehicles and motorcyclists honoring and escorting Medal of Honor recipients from DFW International Airport to Gainesville, north of Denton.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0