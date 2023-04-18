The annual Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Motorcade will come through Denton on Interstate 35, with more than 550 vehicles expected to pass through the area between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The motorcade will feature public safety vehicles and motorcyclists honoring and escorting Medal of Honor recipients from DFW International Airport to Gainesville, north of Denton.
The Medal of Honor is the nation's highest medal for valor in combat that can be awarded to U.S. armed forces members.
Since 2001, Gainesville has honored Medal of Honor recipients with parades, ceremonies and dedications. Gainesville is scheduled for a weeklong celebration, including the Patriot Dinner on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Gainesville High School cafeteria.
Some highways will be temporarily shut down for the motorcade Wednesday. Expect significant delays and numerous on-ramp closures on northbound Interstate 35E and Interstate 35W as local agencies escort the honored guests to their destination.
The Denton Police Department advises drivers to plan an alternate route, pulling over to the right lane to allow the motorcades to pass, and asks that spectators not stand on the interstate shoulder.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.