Exclusive interview: Where does Denton's new police chief stand on transparency, community engagement and officer retention?

The Denton Record-Chronicle met with Denton’s new police chief, Doug Shoemaker, on Wednesday for an in-depth, sit-down interview. Shoemaker discussed his first week as chief of the Denton Police Department, stepping into the role amid a nationwide shift in cultural attitudes toward policing and how current events — such as the upcoming vote on marijuana decriminalization — will affect law enforcement in the city.
How has your first week on the job been?
Well, it’s been busy. It’s been very busy. Being the new chief coming into an organization, a lot of it really is just getting to learn what the organization is about, getting to know the people. Obviously, we’re in the people business. So getting to know the women and men that work here is really important to me. I’ve already been involved in a few community events being out and about there. So it’s been a lot in a short amount of time — a week and a half or so. There’s a lot of work to be done. But it’s been great, and everybody’s been very kind, and I appreciate that.
You talked about doing some community events off the bat. And I know you’ve talked about community policing in the past. Can you define that and explain what it means to you?
I would love to define community policing. December will be 32 years for me in policing. Through that time, it’s been really interesting to watch how it evolves and how it changes and grows. People talk about police reform, but quite frankly, every year policing is reforming anyway. That’s just the nature of the business because we have to look at what our community expects from us individually as police departments. There are over 18,000 police departments across the United States, and each one is different. Each department has to figure out what works best within our respective communities that we police.
So for me coming from the state capital of Missouri, spending almost 27 years there as a police officer, going through the ranks and going up to the No. 2 position and then moving out to Colorado for a little over four years, to now coming here, I’ve seen a lot of changes. Some of those things are spurred by negative events. Some of those things are formed by very positive trends. When we talk about community policing, we look at that positive kind of concept of police-public partnerships being the cornerstone of what we do and how we do it.
Really in the United States, that happened in the late 1980s — even though it existed far before that and in London, when [Robert] Peel founded the Met Police. So those concepts of the police, the public, the police and the public and those nine principles of policing that he has really drives our success in that we try and make sure we work with the public to better keep the public safe. Those community policing principles, I take very seriously. I think DPD takes it very seriously. Every agency I’ve been involved with takes that seriously, and we just want to build on that to demonstrate some things that we do. I think we do well publicly to shore up that relationship and make it even better.
So that’s sort of my goal on what that looks like. And I think a lot of it deals with public expectations: what the public wants and what we’re able to do and provide services. I know here in DPD, we have a lot of different types of services. It’s not just patrol. We have mental health units, school resource officers, downtown units. There’s so many different things we do to try and focus specifically on what our challenges and our needs are. I think that’s important.
And you’re a former public information officer, right?
I did it for about 12 years. So I know a little bit about it.
So what are your views on transparency and communication with the public, then?
I think first, we do a really good job here. I’ve seen very few police agencies that do the daily blotter as much as [the Denton Police Department’s public information officers] do. So that tells me there is a lot of transparency because that’s not the norm across the country. Most don’t do that. I think that the willingness to do that is obviously an interesting piece of how we do what we do.
But beyond that piece, I think the public expects the level of transparency because we’re public servants. That’s what we do, and that’s how we do that. But I think managing the message and understanding the importance of not just when the bad things happen, but also when the good things happen and getting that out there, is just as important to our public. And the public wants to know that. I’ve heard it endlessly already from members of the public. Whether it’s at the meet-and-greet or another community event that I went to with now-Assistant City Manager [Frank] Dixon — I’ve got to stop calling him Chief Dixon myself; I’m so used to it, I knew him before — and now National Night Out, I think was a prime example of talking to people and very positive things like, “Welcome. We appreciate what your officers do,” engaging with our personnel.
I think that shows that there’s that faith, and that doesn’t happen just because we exist. It happens because trust is built over years and years of service. It never magically happens. So all that said, I’m a big believer in that — and being a former PIO who’s dealt with CNN, BBC, Fox News, big [media outlets] nationally and internationally, I know a thing or two, I guess, about working with the media and making sure we get that message that’s appropriate. And it’s not always just a negative thing because I think that sometimes, at least on a national level, sometimes it feels like that’s the way, unfortunately. Things have kind of gone negative with narrative stuff.
Speaking on that, over the course of Chief Dixon’s time at the department, police faced things like the pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests, the shooting of Darius Tarver and then Officer Urban Rodriguez, when he was shot. There were several things over the past years that have tested the Police Department’s relationship with the public. How do you feel coming into that environment, given that is all very recent history?
Well, I’ll tell you that across the entire United States, that recent history exists in terms of the pandemic which changed everybody. Everybody now has different feelings about different things. Unfortunately, we live in a society now where people feel for some reason that you have to be on a side, whether that’s a political or ideological issue. It’s really divided our county.
I think COVID brought out some of the best in people. But it also brought out some of the worst in people. And that’s changed attitudes toward everything. I mean, if you look at a Gallup poll to look at public faith and confidence in institutions — every year they put out a poll — police are always toward the higher end of that. There are other organizations and institutions that are at the lower end of that. And that level of confidence in a lot of different things has faded. So the need to continue to work on what that looks like is important.
I’ve done the same thing in Grand Junction, Colorado. You probably noticed, if you’ve done some research on me, that when I was in Grand Junction, we had the protests after George Floyd. First of all, I tweeted out some pretty significant things on my Twitter account that I used to talk about my feelings on the murder of George Floyd — and I use those words intentionally because that’s how I feel about it.
But I also know that that does not define policing. That incident does not define who we are as policing professionals because there are so many good things that we do. It doesn’t make up for that because in that instance, what needed to happen in terms of prosecution? Great. I’m all for that. The last thing that all cops want are bad cops in their ranks that make them look bad. We don’t want that in our profession.
So in terms of stepping into something locally where there have been challenges, I’m here to tell you that in my career, I’ve seen a lot of challenges. It’s not just here — and no agency is immune from that.
Going back to this time in Missouri, after the incident in Ferguson in August of 2014 with the shooting, that was one of the national issues at the time — the Ferguson effect as it sits now. Now, I think that that whole evolution, to the point where the national NAACP sponsored the walk of the Journey for Justice, which was a march in Ferguson, Missouri, on Highway 50 to Jefferson City, my jurisdiction.
At the time, I was the incident commander and the PIO — which I don’t recommend both at the same time, by the way. But we had built relationships with our local NAACP. We as an agency actually offered escort for that march that came in and had dinner the night before with the protesters and with the NAACP president, and you know, we had all the big media trucks there that day of the march that was going to the Capitol. And I mean, I think we all know why they were there. And typically the same reason they were in Ferguson. Because it was ugly, and it was news. We had our own residents in the city that were worried about their businesses burning down because all they saw on TV were riots and businesses burning, and that fear spreads. It’s unfortunate. And we’re the ones, the police, that have to sort of quell that to say, “We’ve got this under control. We’ll be fine. Let’s just be smart about what we do and how we do it.”
That march went off, and it didn’t make national news because there was nothing that happened. But that relationship and that trust-building that took place for years before it [is] why nothing bad happened, and everybody did their job professionally, with courtesy, and were even thanked by the protesters as they walked through the streets. That stuff doesn’t show up on the news, which is unfortunate because it shows a different side of things that just don’t sell, I guess, on a national level. But we’re here to tell that story, and that’s something that I’ll do.
And we’re a college town. So we have a lot of protests — probably several a year. So that is probably something you’re going to come across. Do you feel like you’ll take a similar approach?
I’ve worked in college towns before. So in my career, I’ve been in a college town with Lincoln University, a historically Black college in Jefferson City, Missouri, and Colorado Mesa University. Well, not to the extent of our obviously two really big universities here with about 60,000-plus population of students combined, I suppose.
But the approach is nothing new. I’m fully aware of it, and I look forward to those relationships with the respective colleges. I’m excited about it. Again, I’m sure you’ve done your research. But you probably know my relationship with the prior head football coach of Colorado Mesa University. The things accomplished in that turnaround within two, three years of just the relationship building actually led to the point where [the Grand Junction Police Department] are now recruiting people up at Grand Junction that were on the football team, who maybe a few years before weren’t even considering something like that — but then they went on to become police professionals. To me, that’s a win. But that relationship has to be built. And there has to be trust. There has to be listening to all those types of things that, quite frankly, I think are on my track record.
As for current events, I know you previously said you weren’t quite ready to comment. But I want to ask you about the upcoming marijuana [ordinance]. How would that affect the department and enforcement?
I think we’re all wanting to know the same thing because it conflicts with state law — and that’s a challenge. It’s a big challenge. So obviously, we’re all waiting to see what happens with the vote. The council approved the vote based upon the ballot signatures to a public vote that happens in November. So we’re less than a month away from that.
The big challenge and very realistic challenge is some ramifications of that ordinance, particularly in terms of investigation — if you detect the scent of marijuana, being able to investigate further. There are some pretty strong restrictions on that that might be very problematic.
And quite frankly, it conflicts with state law, which is going to be very problematic, too. So we’re not there yet. But we’ll have to figure that out once it comes to see what specifically we can or cannot do. But we have to be very cognizant of what happens on a state level. If this were to be decriminalized on a federal level at some point down the road — which there’s talks about — then that changes the aspects of things to some extent. But we’re not there yet.
So a lot of analysis, a lot of looking into those things, is something you have to be cognizant of and watch closely.
The Record-Chronicle [Editorial Board] previously had a meeting with City Manager Sara Hensley, and she said the passing of the [ordinance] could cause problems education-wise for people who might not understand that while DPD might not arrest you if you walk a few blocks, another agency might. Would you want to seek out educational avenues?
You’re spot on. The jurisdictions — the county, our federal partners — it’s going to be extremely confusing, and people will assume things that are not accurate. That’s a problem, like a real big problem. To me, policing is not political. It’s not supposed to be. But nonetheless, our job is to make sure that we keep the public safe. I look forward to those conversations when the time comes and as is appropriate. But there’s a lot to work out.
Another issue is officer retention and recruitment. A lot of agencies are seeing many vacancies. How are you planning to address that?
That is absolutely a nationwide issue. We’re seeing from some states in particular an exodus of officers from those states because of some restrictive challenges or limitations or just perceived ill will, quite frankly, toward the policing profession. And that’s really unfortunate.
The ironic thing of everything is the intense and relentless scrutiny, I suppose. And I’m going to talk about the things that are deserved. You know, there are some incidents that we’ve seen that are mind-blowing in terms of what people that get into policing do. We, again, don’t want those people in the profession. There’s just no exception. No way around that. But by the same token, if you’re wanting to get the people optimistic, community-service-based people in the profession, why demonize it? I just don’t know. I don’t know that I understand the logic of that. We accept fully the responsibility when we sign up for this job. Nobody’s forcing us to become a police officer.
So with that, when you take an oath, you pledged to that oath and you understand that you’re held to a higher standard. That’s the rule and that’s the way it should be. There should be a little honor and integrity that that’s always going to be at the highest level, and there’s no wiggle room there. There just isn’t. That responsibility is tough sometimes. It’s a tough burden to carry. But we do it willingly. And we do it because we love the communities we serve.
Talk to the officer [Rodriguez] who was shot. I mean, this guy wants to come back to work because he loved being a police officer. I don’t know how else to better express that type of desire and that type of heart. That doesn’t happen in most other professions. But it does in policing.
So when you look at those other areas of recruitment and retention, the goal is to say: Look, here’s what we’re about. Here’s what we do. And here’s that strong community partnership. We want to be part of a place where we feel like they’re part of something bigger than them.
That’s an idealistic goal to be a part of the community, to be part of a good team that encourages one another, that’s fair, that’s diverse, that’s moving forward constantly to try and make the profession better.
In my career, I think I’ve done a pretty good job of surrounding myself with people that are like-minded, that want to go to the next level. Because to me, average is not acceptable. We want to be the best, and that’s kind of an intangible thing. But we certainly want to drive our personnel and make sure that they feel like they’re supposed [to]. That’s very important to me, that they feel like they have the ability to achieve their own individual goals within the agency, no matter the rank or position, sworn or non-sworn.
The goal as we evolve over the next several years is to figure out people’s “why.” It’s to understand why we’re here. Why do you stay? Where do you want to go? What do you want to do with your career? I think if you have that buy-in, if you have people that are invested in what they do, you’re going to have so much better of a quality product from that, and then employees feel like they belong to something.
In the end, that translates to better customer service for the public. It’s really not that much different than most businesses in that aspect. So that’s what we’ll be striving for. And I certainly think Manager Dixon, when he was here as chief, started that process and did a lot of great work. My goal is to build on that foundation.
Are there any other issues, particular areas of crime or cases, that you’re paying close attention to?
I’m trying to figure out what we’re dealing with. Crime across the nation is going up. Coming from Colorado, it really went up a lot significantly. Particularly, violent crimes. We had a lot of issues of theft and were no strangers to catalytic converters, which is something we [in Denton] are dealing with too. I think there’s an ordinance coming up that’s been introduced with regard to the possession of catalytic converters.
So I think the public education piece — I’m really glad you brought it up earlier, about working with the public to better educate our partners, the people we serve, to help us help them with crime prevention, reporting things — those things I think are super helpful for us to just do our jobs better because we can’t be everywhere all the time, right?
But when we have our community that’s trying to help us, those efforts are just so much more effective. As we look at crime trends, we’re not unlike most other agencies in terms of crime being up. The goal, of course, is to get those crimes down. But we really have to figure out a good targeted approach to what exactly we’re dealing with, and I cannot wrap my head around that quite yet. I’ve got a lot of subject matter experts here within the agency. So I’ll be relying on them to really get a good grasp on that as we move forward.
Is there anything else we didn’t talk about that you’d like to convey to the public?
I’m excited to be here. Very excited. I would not have chosen DPD if I didn’t think it was a forward-thinking agency that’s ready to go next level. I’m working with the International Police Chiefs Association. I’ll be the fourth vice president as of next Tuesday. Once you run for that position, the vice presidency, you don’t have to do it again. That’s good because I don’t like running for positions. So then I’ll eventually ascend to the presidency of the organization.
We have over 30,000 members worldwide working with initiatives, with folks all across the country who are very inspiring from all different levels of policing. I just think this agency is one that we’re going to highlight some things we’re going to do that are going to be big, and the teamwork aspect of it.
I’m excited about being [at the Denton Police Department]. We have some people who you can just tell that they love what they do and [have] that passion for what they do. It’s been 32 years almost for me. But I just can tell you I love it as much as when I started. I’m ready to go and ready to work with people and excited — very excited — to be here.