Ethics complaint against former council member declared frivolous

Paul Meltzer, the former Denton mayoral candidate, has been cleared of wrongdoing by the city’s ethics board after a local resident filed an ethics complaint against him.
The Denton Board of Ethics on Monday afternoon voted unanimously to find Denton real estate agent Scott Campbell’s complaint against Meltzer frivolous.
“I have no respect for that board anymore,” Campbell said when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon.
Campbell’s ethics complaint against Meltzer arose when the council member included the city secretary's office notary seal on an election mailer without the office’s approval, according to a May 9 Denton Record-Chronicle report.
“The intention appears to have been to distract voters from the fact that my opponent had taken tens of thousands of dollars from developer interests, as attested in notarized documents, by focusing on the notary seal,” Meltzer said in an email Tuesday to the Record-Chronicle.
The ethics complaint, Meltzer wrote, derailed when Campbell filed the complaint in early May and then publicized on Facebook that “another complaint” had been filed “without saying that it was his and saying that it had been shared with the Record-Chronicle."
Campbell had dropped off the complaint against Meltzer at the Record-Chronicle's office shortly after he filed it with the city on May 2 — five days before the May 7 mayoral election. The Record-Chronicle didn't publish it until May 9 in a story about the ethics board calling it baseless and wanting to hold an additional hearing to consider it frivolous.
“The board unanimously found the complaint by Scott Campbell,” Meltzer continued in his Tuesday email, “to be frivolous based on explicit standards in the ethics ordinance referring to closeness to an election and the role the complainant plays in publicizing the fact of a complaint being filed.”
In other words, the complaint may have been politically motivated and an attempt to discredit him with voters during his spring political battle against the mayoral incumbent, Gerard Hudspeth, Meltzer pointed out in his email.
“At another point I opined that the intention appears to have been to distract voters from the fact that my opponent [Hudspeth] had taken tens of thousands of dollars from developer interests, as attested in notarized documents, by focusing on the notary seal,” Meltzer wrote in a follow-up email.
‘Dirty tricks’?
When reached by phone Tuesday morning, Meltzer said City Council members should reevaluate the ethics ordinance and benchmark it against successful ethics ordinances other cities have implemented.
“[This situation is] exactly as [the ethics ordinance] was intended not to be used,” Meltzer said. The ethics ordinance, he continued, was originally implemented by him and other council members as a way to reduce “self-dealing or the appearance of self-dealing … and not to be used as a form of ‘dirty tricks.’
“Here we got someone who has twice been found to file frivolous complaints before the election to get the headline with ‘ethics’ in it,” Meltzer said. “And there is nothing in the ordinance to prevent that.”
Campbell, Meltzer said, had previously filed a complaint against former council member Deb Armintor. The Record-Chronicle contacted the city spokesperson, Stuart Birdseye, who verified Meltzer’s claim.
On Oct. 15, 2020, Campbell filed an ethics complaint against Armintor and wrote that, according to a copy of the complaint, “During the Denton City Council afternoon work session … council person Deb Armintor actively campaigned for re-election. This is blatantly apparent in the archived video on the City of Denton website.” He pointed out that former Mayor Chris Watts had to tell her to stop.
The Board of Ethics met about a week later and determined that Campbell’s complaint was baseless. Campbell appealed, and a hearing was held on Nov. 20, 2020, according to an email Birdseye sent Tuesday to the Record-Chronicle.
“During the hearing, the board affirmed the finding of the panel and agreed that the complaint was baseless,” Birdseye wrote.
At Monday's meeting, Campbell arrived without any evidence to support his claim against Meltzer. He told board members he didn’t realize he needed to bring evidence to the hearing because, at one point, he’d been told that “the time had passed for him to present evidence,” despite correspondence with the board dated May 10 highlighting the fact he could offer testimony and provide evidence to support his testimony.
“I didn’t prepare because I didn’t think you could do it,” he said in a video of Monday's meeting.
One of the board members asked if someone from the city had told him the time had passed, and Campbell said no, that his correspondence with the city was via email. The board member asked for the email, but Campbell said he couldn’t find it in the stack of emails he had brought with him.
“Like I said, I filed the complaint,” Campbell said, “and used the Record-Chronicle article. There was part of his mailer, but I couldn’t find the whole mailer. But I found that the Record-Chronicle [had included] the face sheet and the part with all the information about Mayor Hudspeth and the seal. And so I included both of those and turned them in. And then, like I said, when I later saw the video [of the May 9 meeting], they said it wasn’t there. But I disagree. I turned everything in.”
“Are you aware the ordinance rules are public and you were able to read those to make your complaint?” another board member asked. “Those rules also say that you can present evidence. And that you need to give evidence to the city auditor prior to the hearing.”
Campbell agreed he had access to it.
“Did you post about the complaint on Facebook?”
“I don’t recall,” Campbell said. “I might have.”
‘Confidential’ complaints
Denton attorney Richard Gladden appeared and pointed out the city auditor had sent Campbell a letter, both when he filed his complaint against Armintor in 2020 and his most recent one against Meltzer, indicating “the complaint was confidential and could not be and should not be disclosed publicly to anyone until it either had been placed on the agenda of the ethics board or dismissed.”
Campbell claimed he didn’t recall receiving a letter from the city auditor in 2020 and didn’t remember receiving a recent letter from the city auditor stating “the submitted complaint is confidential and should not be publicly disclosed.”
Gladden then mentioned that the code, which Campbell agreed he had reviewed, also mentions that filing an ethics complaint is confidential until it has gone through the process and placed on the board’s agenda or dismissed.
Then, Gladden pulled a move as if he had stepped from a scene in AMC’s Better Call Saul and point-blank asked Campbell: “Are you denying that you were familiar with the fact that these things are confidential when you file a complaint and that you are not to disclose it to anybody unless or until it is placed on the board’s agenda or dismissed? Are you denying you knew that?”
“No,” Campbell replied.
Campbell told the Record-Chronicle he had no comment about violating the rules and making the complaint public via Facebook.
Meltzer also gave testimony and mentioned that on the campaign trail, he had become aware Hudspeth was telling voters that Meltzer had done something wrong by sending out political flyers with a notary seal. He explained the notary seal was related to campaign financial documents that showed Hudspeth had been receiving political contributions from developers outside city limits.
Some of those developers included former Denton County Judge Kirk Wilson, a consultant who has worked with Centurion America, and Mehrdad Moayedi, the president and CEO of Centurion America. Roy Magno, a former Aubrey mayor and another consultant who has worked with Centurion America, also contributed to Hudspeth’s campaign. None of them live in Denton.
“So the idea of focusing on the notary seal itself is a clever distraction,” Meltzer told the Record-Chronicle in Tuesday's phone call. “It should be concerning to Denton residents because a great deal of what the council does is weigh in on development projects from members of those various organizations.
“In fact,” Meltzer said, “the Board of Ethics is considering making a recommendation that council members who receive significant amounts of money should recuse themselves in cases involving the members of the said developer packs.”