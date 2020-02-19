This story was updated at 8:15 pm.
A duplex in the 100 block of Taliaferro Street suffered major damage after it caught fire at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
David Boots, a fire department spokesman, said one person was in the building when it caught fire. He said three people are currently displaced from the two units because of the fire. He reported no injuries.
He said the incident was still under investigation late Wednesday, so no cause for the fire had been officially determined. No damage estimate was available yet.
Witnesses said the area was filled with black smoke for quite a while. Numerous fire trucks and police cars were stationed along North Elm Street, blocking all traffic between Orr and Taliaferro streets.
A Denton Municipal Electric truck was also present, and a representative was checking utility boxes near the fire. Boots said a DME truck comes out to every structure fire to make sure electricity is turned off. That ensures firefighters don't get electrocuted.
Much of the area smelled of smoke, and charred wood could be seen through the duplex's broken windows. No other neighboring homes appeared to have suffered any damage.
Chrisi Ramey and Analicia Belmarez have lived a few doors down from the house since November. Ramey said she didn't know the occupants very well.
Ramey said she saw emergency lights go by the house sometime around 6 p.m., so she and Belmarez evacuated quickly with their pet bearded dragon.
Ramey said the same company owns several homes in the area, including theirs and the duplex that caught fire.
According to the Denton Central Appraisal District, CCI Investments owns several homes on the northeast corner of Taliaferro and North Elm.