Home crash

Denton firefighters work to stabilize a home after a vehicle crash caused major damage to the structure.

 Courtesy/Denton Fire Department

One person sustained minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into a home this morning off East McKinney and North Ruddell Streets, causing major structural damage.

The Denton Fire Department received a call regarding the crash at about 10:06 a.m. The cause of the crash is unknown at this point, Battalion Chief David Boots said.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

