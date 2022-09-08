A mix of clouds and sun. High around 90F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 8, 2022 @ 2:59 pm
Denton firefighters work to stabilize a home after a vehicle crash caused major damage to the structure.
One person sustained minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into a home this morning off East McKinney and North Ruddell Streets, causing major structural damage.
The Denton Fire Department received a call regarding the crash at about 10:06 a.m. The cause of the crash is unknown at this point, Battalion Chief David Boots said.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
No one was in the home at the time of the crash. Boots said the damage to the home was major because the crash took out two load-bearing walls.
At about 11:10 a.m., Boots said the car was about to be towed away. He said he expects crews to still be at the scene stabilizing the home for about another hour at most.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
