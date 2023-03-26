Poster boards of what northeast Denton could look like by 2050 appeared around the cafeteria at Hodge Elementary School. Hundreds of residents had gathered Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon to voice their opinions about the change that developers want to bring to the area as the city develops its small area plan.

During the open house on Saturday afternoon, each poster board had several images representing possible changes that could happen to northeast Denton: a large parking lot, an apartment complex, storefront properties, housing developments — as well as various kinds of landscapes, open spaces and roads. Residents were given red stickers to mark what they didn’t want to see and green stickers for what they did want.

Red and green dots
Open house participants use green and red dot stickers to vote on what they want to see and don’t want to see.
Sticky notes
Sticky notes hold residents’ messages about what they want to keep and preserve on a map of northeast Denton, shown during an open house Saturday at Hodge Elementary School.
Hartlee Field entrance
Hartlee Field entrance, shown in 2021. 
Hartlee Field coalition
Members of the North Denton Neighbors Association are shown in 2021. The group of Denton and Denton County residents said at the time that they support "thoughtful, smart development that adheres to the Denton 2030 Plan." 
Clear Creek meadow
Denton's Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, shown in 2021.

