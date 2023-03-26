Poster boards of what northeast Denton could look like by 2050 appeared around the cafeteria at Hodge Elementary School. Hundreds of residents had gathered Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon to voice their opinions about the change that developers want to bring to the area as the city develops its small area plan.
During the open house on Saturday afternoon, each poster board had several images representing possible changes that could happen to northeast Denton: a large parking lot, an apartment complex, storefront properties, housing developments — as well as various kinds of landscapes, open spaces and roads. Residents were given red stickers to mark what they didn’t want to see and green stickers for what they did want.
According to the stickers, many of them — if not most of them — seemed to agree that they want to keep the rural country feel that is quickly disappearing in other parts of the city.
Participants wrote on Post-it notes on a board dubbed the “Hemingway Board,” where they could share their thoughts about what the small area plan should do: “Don’t take away our rural space!” “Quiet, natural, rural, friendly, peaceful, safe.”
“There is a lot more green today than there were on Thursday,” Shai Roos, a project consultant for the Northeast Denton Area Plan, said during Saturday’s open house. “There were only two or three images had green. Otherwise, it was full of red.”
The green stickers mostly indicated support for aspects that would retain the rural feel that residents want to preserve.
The Northeast Denton Area Plan’s Community Visioning Open House was just one of several steps the city is taking “to establish a vision for the area, as well as set clear policy direction and supporting implementation strategies for how Northeast Denton should develop over time,” the city indicated on the website for the plan.
As area maps showed on Saturday afternoon, the proposed study is bordered by FM428 (Sherman Drive) to the north and west and Loop 288 and University Drive to the south; and to the east by the Greenbelt and floodplain area where the Elm Fork Trinity River flows and Lewisville Lake has been known to offer alligators. The area encompasses the Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center and Hartlee Field, which originally opened in 1941 to train pilots for World War II.
The city created the small area plan as a response to development pressure. The Denton City Council recently denied several large development proposals and zoning requests in northeast Denton and, as the city points out on the website, residents attended the public hearings to raise major concerns about incompatible land use, high density, increased traffic, lack of open space, public amenities and overall environmental protection.
That is, the same concerns they were indicating with red stickers and on sticky notes at the open house on Thursday and Saturday.
The development pressure on northeast Denton has been occurring for several years now. In 2021, a neighborhood group did its best to stop it. The North Denton Neighbors Association opposed a proposed mixed-use development that residents claimed would compromise the rural integrity of the area and force zoning changes.
In the 2030 Denton area plan, the city had agreed that the rural area should be protected. Whether that remains will be determined by the results of the Northeast Denton Area Plan.
In May 2021, the developer pulled out of the project.
Kate Landdeck is part of the neighborhood group. They have a Facebook group called Friends of Northeast Denton to address the development concerns
In an email Friday to the Denton Record-Chronicle, Landdeck said the neighbors association submitted a proposal for a small area plan for northeast Denton in September 2021.
Shortly thereafter, the council voted, Landdeck wrote, to approve the idea of a small area plan for northeast Denton, downtown Denton and southeast Denton and began moving forward to solicit feedback from community members through surveys, public meetings and open houses.
Landdeck said they were pleased with the city hosting the Northeast Denton Area Plan open house events to gather community feedback, especially since she said “the bias of the city is to change zoning and put hundreds of houses or apartments” on open-space properties around Denton.
“City keeps saying we need more apartments — do they have statistics?” Landdeck said. “The apartments aren’t affordable at $2,000 per unit. The big question is, do we really need more apartments? The reality is that developers are seeing a friendly city staff to development and they’re willing to change the zoning to allow for these multifamily projects. The plan is to line the whole loop with these apartments.”
Landdeck said such developments aren’t appropriate for the northeast Denton area and would only erode an ecology that is home to all sorts of wildlife.
At the open house on Saturday, long-term residents swarmed the poster boards to place stickers and gathered around the tables and poster boards that posed hypotheticals for residents to answer on Post-it notes. One board read, “If everything in NE Denton was to remain the same as today BUT you could remove only ONE thing — what would you REMOVE?”
Residents replied with answers such as “less traffic,” “traffic,” “high volume neighborhoods” and “less apartments.”
Another poster read: “If everything in NE Denton was to be removed AND you could only keep ONE thing — what would you KEEP?”
Residents responded: “as much/many natural areas as possible,” “Hartlee Field as a historical landmark,” “Clear Creek park” and “low density housing.”
Roos stressed that the city is willing to listen to the residents and plans to replicate the open houses and surveys with the other area plans to garner more citizen input, although some of those areas are already being developed.
For example, with the Northeast Denton Area Plan, Roos said they sent notifications to the physical addresses in the area so they could garner feedback from renters, who are often overlooked when zoning changes occur. The city is required to send zoning notifications only to property owners, and not the renters who live in those homes.
Roos said it would probably be early summer before the results of the open houses are ready and that the recommendations for what zoning changes should or should not occur will appear before the council in October.
Th city will be hosting an invitation-only meeting on April 15 to discuss the Northeast Denton Area Plan with stakeholders. Officials will also hold another public meeting in the near future.
Roos said that if you missed the open houses, the survey is still available online and offers the same questions that residents were asked to answer on Thursday and Saturday.
The city’s solicitation for feedback, Landdeck said, is appreciated because some city staff members don’t live in Denton, yet make decisions that affect residents and that they don’t have to deal with since they don’t live here.
“It is not their future, and just a job for them,” Landdeck said. “I respect them and they are very professional at doing their job. I respect that. But this is our home and our children’s home, and we’re going to live here long after they go on to something else.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.