Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth presents Elvis and owners Angie and Ernie Stripling with a plaque designating the poodle as Denton’s pet mayor for 2021-22. Now Elvis’ term has ended, and the city is accepting nominations for a new pet mayor to take his place.

Elvis Stripling didn’t have too many serious duties to handle as the pet mayor of Denton. He mostly appeared at community events like Denton’s Yankee Doodle Parade, and even made an appearance at a City Council meeting where his human counterpart — Mayor Gerard Hudspeth — presented him with a plaque.

Elvis isn’t a hound dog. He’s a large black poodle who draws the attention of passersby whenever he went on a walk with his human family: Angie and Ernie Stripling. A registered member of Therapy Dogs International, he knows a few tricks, loves to fetch and pray and earned 33 out of 88 votes to become Denton’s first pet mayor in 2021.

Rizzy, who's "part Rottweiler and fluffy bear," is running to be Denton's next pet mayor.
Wizard the donkey is running to be Denton's next pet mayor.
Muffin is running to be Denton's next pet mayor.

