Elvis Stripling didn’t have too many serious duties to handle as the pet mayor of Denton. He mostly appeared at community events like Denton’s Yankee Doodle Parade, and even made an appearance at a City Council meeting where his human counterpart — Mayor Gerard Hudspeth — presented him with a plaque.
Elvis isn’t a hound dog. He’s a large black poodle who draws the attention of passersby whenever he went on a walk with his human family: Angie and Ernie Stripling. A registered member of Therapy Dogs International, he knows a few tricks, loves to fetch and pray and earned 33 out of 88 votes to become Denton’s first pet mayor in 2021.
“Dogs love you more than they love themselves,” Ernie Stripling told the Record-Chronicle in 2021. “Elvis is that dog; he loves everybody else around him more than he loves himself.”
Now Elvis’ term has ended, and the city is accepting nominations for a new pet mayor to take his place on the pet council, which is probably in need of a few members.
Nominations and voting opened in early May and will end on June 2. The contest is open to all types of pets. The winner will receive an award and local recognition, city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye wrote in an email Monday.
“Pet Mayor Elvis set the bar high as the first Pet Mayor and served his two-year term well,” Birdseye wrote. “He made numerous public appearances to represent Denton and its pet community.”
Since early May, about 28 pets have submitted their photographs with a brief description of why they would make a good pet mayor for Denton.
There’s Margaret Francine Leal, better known as Maggie, a two-time resident of Denton's Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center before her adoption by "Mama" and "Papa" Leal. She enjoys walking the neighborhood and grabbing a paper cup at Cool Beans or a "puppuccino" from Jupiter House. A border collie, she can sit, shake, high-five and speak on command.
Gary is a good boy who likes to go puppin’ around Denton. He’s been around Denton since 2017, promoting Denton's Pup Crawl events. He has been known to work hard at Bearded Monk where he provides “good vibes” and what’s known as the “dog tax,” which requires a patron to pet him before leaving the establishment.
“From adults and children, to dogs and cats, Gary is always looking for a new friend,” Gary’s campaign adviser Gary W. writes on his nomination photograph. “He has never once shied away from anyone unless they so kindly ask. He only sees good hearts and probably your food if you got some …”
Rizzy “Roo” Ritz Cross goes by several names. Part Rottweiler and part fluffy bear, Rizzy has been called “Rizzy Roo,” “Fluffy Butt,” Bear” and “Chewbacca.”
Raised on the streets of Dallas, the 3-year-old now lives in Denton and spends time at the dog park, the community market, downtown and hiking with human Leah Plaster.
“I believe I’m the best candidate for mayor because I can speak up really really loud for the underdogs,” Plaster writes for Rizzy. “My skill sets are shake, sit, lay down and the foothold for attention. I may be a newer resident of Denton, but I consider Denton my home!”
Even the Denton Spider-Man’s dog Happy is seeking the position.
A 1-year-old black Lab, Happy was found about two months ago, starving and losing his hair after his previous companion stranded him in the country. Now he can be found riding around with the Denton Spider-Man around town.
“Life is awesome, and I’m here to encourage you to never give up,” the Denton Spider-Man writes for Happy. “Never let someone else determine your worth. You are awesome! I want to be Denton Pet Mayor to spread all the love and kindness I can. Please vote for me.”
Of course, lovable dogs aren’t the only pets seeking the pet mayor position.
There’s Wizard the donkey, a trained equine performer. As an animal entertainer for Denton-based Dream Creatures, Wizard knows tricks, often poses for photos and carries baskets filled with cold beverages. He lives on farmland not far from downtown.
Wizard has been known to visit the local bars on the Square, the markets around town, local festivals, neighborhood events and backyard parties.
“I am running for Pet Mayor of the City of Denton,” reads Wizard’s submission photograph. “First let me be clear, I am an ass, not a politician. As a petting zoo animal I have a unique perspective on being a pet in Denton.”
Muffin is a white parrot who recently gained some popularity with people at the Explorium Denton's recent Touch-a-Truck event. She loves people and will often tell them they’re a pretty bird.
Like Spidey’s dog Happy, Muffin came from a neglectful home where she didn’t receive attention or proper nutrition, Muffin's mother writes on her submission form. “She pluck some of her feathers to the point of damaging the follicles as a coping mechanism due to the stress she was under. Some of those feathers included her flight ones, which means she is no longer able to fly.
“Despite her past, Muffin continues to show us her happy and loving self with snuggles and words of affirmation,” writes Muffin’s unnamed human.
To nominate or vote for a pet to be Denton's next pet mayor, visit www.discussdenton.com/petmayor/brainstormers/share-your-pet-photos.
