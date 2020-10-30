Denton officials disagree on whether creating a city department for municipal broadband service is necessary. But that argument is centered around a single residential area here.
“I don’t think there’s a consensus to hire a consultant at this point,” Mayor Chris Watts said. “We’ve got two large companies here — Frontier and Charter. The city has broad coverage except for a few pockets. Do we need to implement a program that’s going to cost possibly $100 million to do things? No. I think we have other ways we can accomplish the same goal with less money and be more efficient.”
Council members debated that issue during a meeting on Tuesday, but they did not agree to hire a consultant to study whether it’s viable for Denton to offer municipal broadband service. The cost for that study was estimated to be about $100,000.
“We definitely need to look at the coverage, affordability, speed and reliability of the broadband offerings in Denton,” said council member Paul Meltzer, a retired product management executive at Insight Communications. “It’s critical for our future. I do think our city could use another competitor with potentially superior technology. The question is who. I don’t know for a fact, but I’m interested in whether 5G can be that superior technology. I’ve asked staff to pull together a review to compare what’s coming to what’s currently in the market.”
5G technology is the fifth generation of mobile networks.
“Where do I come from with these opinions?” Meltzer said. “I was a broadband executive for three of the top 10 cable companies for 15 years. I worked for Media One. I worked for CableVision, and then I worked for Insight. It was sold to Time Warner Cable. None of them exist anymore because they were all sold to bigger outfits. … The scale argues against municipalities competing against these national and international providers.”
Council member Jesse Davis shared a similar sentiment.
“I think everybody agrees that nearly all Americans need to have broadband access,” he said. “That’s why you have grants for rural areas. The issue becomes whether we build an entirely new department of the city with hundreds of millions of dollars in capital to fill the needs of less than 20 homes. I think the answer to that is no.”
Davis is referring to The Preserve at Pecan Creek in southeastern Denton. It is one of the few areas within city limits that do not have broadband access.
“It is better is continue our work with companies that serve that area and the homeowners to get service to that neighborhood,” he said. “Those homeowners are likely going to have to pay for a communications company to run service to that neighborhood. The truth is when someone buys a new home, they pay that cost.”
“I think developers are not interested in building properties that don’t have high-speed internet access,” Davis said. “Broadband is different than, say, electricity or water or sidewalks. Those are considered utilities for a reason. So far, broadband internet has not been legally determined to be a utility. It is legally questionable … to make provisions for broadband. I’d be interested in looking at that.”
At The Preserve at Pecan Creek, one area of that development has no cable or fiber internet services available, according to city documents.
“In Spring/Summer 2020, staff engaged with CenturyLink and Denton ISD to identify a potential solution that would extend CenturyLink’s fiber service to this section of the community, which includes the 6400 block of Crapemrytle Drive, 4800 block of Crossvine Court, and the 4900-5000 block of Swisher and includes new construction and empty lots,” the documents state. “This solution is pending Preserve at Pecan Creek HOA approval and will take approximately 120 days to install from that approval date. Staff is continuing to monitor the progress of this project with the HOA, residents, and CenturyLink.”
It isn’t the first time The Preserve at Pecan Creek has been in discussions among city officials about this issue. In July, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported that at least 14 homes in Section B of the development did not have internet access.
“The problem with the city doing it is, I feel that it would be a money pit,” Meltzer said. “We would most likely end up selling off at a loss. It’s a massively capital business. You build a server farm that would meet current capacity, but it’s always growing, and you’re likely replacing that in five years.”
According to the city, most of Denton is serviced by Charter and Frontier through cable and fiber lines. The risks, documents show, for Denton managing internet service is potential legal preemption, a long infrastructure build-out, lower subscribership and emerging technologies such as 5G.
“You need a lot of engineering depth and a lot of money,” Meltzer said. “It’s a continuous investment. Wireless may well exceed landline offerings in this next cycle. 5G is more speed and a path to even more speed in the future.”
However, the advantages to having a municipal broadband service, according to the city, would include ensuring that high-speed internet is available to all residents and businesses, controlling the rates for service and delivery speed and offering in-house customer service.