From the placement of a tree, the kind of material for pavement or designated spots for wheelchairs, there are various suggestions Denton residents with disabilities make to city staff whenever they seek input for renovations or new structures.
City spokesperson Ryan Adams said the Committee on Persons with Disabilities has a good spectrum of disability representation, from blindness to autism, since it was formed in 2018.
“I can say that without our advice, parks would have difficulties building infrastructures that create a more inclusive environment for all children,” Joe Rivas, a committee member, said in an email. “Without those inclusive structures, children with disabilities could be excluded from equal access to park activities. Denton should always try to pride itself as a fully inclusive community.”
Rivas, a committee member who has cerebral palsy, has lived in Denton for 30 years and has been on the committee for three years.
“We have made suggestions such as wider sidewalks, the use of concrete over gravel dirt paths, lower picnic tables, a variety of heights for benches and playground swings for wheelchairs,” he said.
When any new city building, park or service is being developed, Adams said the city tries to involve the committee early in the process to hear the members’ input.
“We want to involve them early on in the design phase to provide a baseline of recommendations while the design is very much a discussion and then come back to show them what the more finalized design looks like,” he said.
That way, Adams said, the committee members can see the results of the recommendations they made and offer more input if they realize they missed something.
City staff said in a Zoom meeting last week that they’re working with Kimley-Horn, a planning and designing firm, to create an ADA Transition Plan, which consultant Matt Pool said is a requirement for local governments under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“You have an initial plan where you look at all that’s a part of it, evaluate for compliance, and when you have an understanding of what is out of compliance, then comes improvements,” Pool said. “We aim to look at everything offered to the public.”
Pool called the plan a living document because it will constantly need updating.
Gary Packan, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said they started the second and third phases of the plan earlier this year by looking at the city’s parks and buildings. He said at the beginning of next year, they’ll bring a proposal to the Denton City Council that will include a summary of their evaluation, a cost estimate for the projects and how to prioritize them.
“For the buildings and parks, parking is going to be the highest priority because you can make a park or building as compliant [as possible], but if you can’t park at an accessible space and have a path to get in, if you’re a member of the disability community, then what good is it making the building or park compliant?” Packan said.
Packan said as they’ve presented upcoming projects to the Committee on Persons with Disabilities, city staff members have gotten feedback for changes they wouldn’t have thought of. One recent example was changes to McKenna Park on North Bonnie Brae Street.
“The tree is a good example,” Packan said. “One of the concerns [at McKenna] was placing tree nuts close to a trail where they might be dropping seeds or acorns … and those are physical obstacles for an individual in a wheelchair or maybe even in a walker, that they’d have to maneuver [around]. That’s a consideration a typical person, at least in our department, may not think about.”
He said many of their suggestions impact people with physical disabilities, but there are also suggestions they’ve heard for kids with autism, such as adding fencing around playgrounds to discourage kids from running off. Through conversations with Kimley-Horn, Packan said they’ve also heard they should make sure there are spots next to benches for wheelchairs to park next to.
The type of trail at a park is also important. Packan said it’s easier for someone in a wheelchair to maneuver on a concrete path rather than a crushed gravel path.
Pool said the steps are to analyze city sidewalks, buildings, parks and programs to find aspects that aren’t compliant with the ADA, prioritize them and then make a cost estimate to make those improvements.
He said it’s also harder to achieve and keep up because some facets of the city may be compliant with the ADA passed in 1991, but not the update from 2010, and because buildings and parks may deteriorate over time, thus making them fall out of compliance.
“That’s what makes up the plan, and from there, the goal is to eventually have everything be in compliance,” Pool said. “In an ideal world, everything would be perfect … and then you can maintain it that way — but it’s harder to achieve being as simple as it sounds.”
Stuart Birdseye, the assistant to the city manager, said he has gone out with Pool to city facilities checking for compliance on details such as the slope of a sidewalk, the location of a trash can or the edges of bleachers sticking out into a pathway.
“It really opened my eyes just being able to see things I see every day from a different perspective,” he said. “I thought it was really interesting and valuable, and I think it can be valuable [having the committee] to make sure everything is equal and accessible for the entire population, and not just what the designer thinks.”