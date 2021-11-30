Solomon Hill is on track to be the first subcommunity in Denton to receive historic markers on its street signs.
The neighborhood is located within Southeast Denton, which is itself a loosely defined section of town with deep roots in the city’s history.
Most of the finer details remain in the air. Broadly speaking, the program will likely lead to multiple signs added on top of street signs in historic neighborhoods across Denton over the coming years.
Signs would possibly include different designs around a similar theme, establishment dates for each neighborhood and/or historic pictures showing what the part of town looked like in decades past.
Cameron Robertson, Denton’s historic preservation officer, said the city first started discussing the potential for a sign topper program this past July.
It was first brought before community members during a Nov. 11 meeting at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.
Vicki Byrd, the City Council member whose district includes Southeast Denton, and local historian Randy Hunt pitched the idea to a small audience of neighbors in the rec center that evening.
The purpose of the meeting was to gauge community input. Solomon Hill would be the first part of Denton to be recognized with sign toppers, and in return its residents would get have a say in what the program would look like.
Additionally, signs in Solomon Hill would come at no cost to residents, whereas future sets of signs in other historic neighborhoods in Denton might come at some additional cost to those who live in the respective areas.
Details hadn’t been ironed out by late November.
“Your neighborhoods are going to be the first ones recognized by the city with sign toppers if y’all approve this,” Hunt told the audience.
He laid out some of the businesses and prominent homeowners in the Solomon Hill area after Denton’s white ruling class forced Black residents out of their homes in what is now Quakertown Park in the early 20th century.
Hunt explained that streets were often named after a community leader who lived alongside the roadway, and he had shared pictures of Solomon Hill residents from more than a century ago, some of whom have descendants living in the area to this day.
Byrd said she jumped at the opportunity to make Solomon Hill the first neighborhood to be recognized because she feels deeply about the importance of neighborhoods in general.
She said she’d seen similar sign toppers in other cities over the years but she’d never paid them much attention until recently. Large apartment complexes are going up across town, and an increasing proportion of the city’s residents rent instead of own their homes.
Those trends worry her with their implication that the traditional role of neighborhoods in Denton’s culture will fade.
“[Sign toppers are] one way that we can remind ourselves that it’s OK for us to be caring for one another,” Byrd said.
Robertson said the next step for the project is to bring it before the City Council for a work session sometime in January.
The first neighborhood sign toppers should start going up toward the end of winter or early in the spring of 2022, she said.
As for why the project is worth pursuing, Robertson said there is inherent value for a city’s residents to be invested in the communities in which they live. The means the sign toppers fall into a larger city initiative of strengthening existing ties between the city’s people and its physical locations.
“I think it really does give a community a sense of pride, a sense of place, a sense of identity,” Robertson said.