Nearly a month has passed since the city of Denton announced that employees will now receive six weeks of paid parental leave for births, adoptions and placement of a child into their home.
Denton joins several Texas cities that are now providing paid parental leave, as KERA reported.
But it wasn’t always the case.
Prior to November's recall election, Alison Maguire represented District 4 on the Denton City Council and took up the charge in January this year to make paid leave a reality for Denton city employees who are also parents.
"My hope is by taking this step, we can serve as a role model, especially for public agencies," Maguire said.
Maguire said that personal experience led her to pitch the idea at a Jan. 4 council meeting and that she was naïve about paid parental leave several years ago when she became pregnant with her first child. She assumed that because she was a skilled and salaried professional as a public school teacher, she would receive paid parental leave only to discover that it wasn’t a common practice to offer government employees.
Her mother, who was also a public school teacher, apologized for not telling her that she’d been back to work three weeks after she gave birth to Maguire.
“Her stitches weren’t even healed yet,” Maguire said. “I was kind of shocked and disgusted [about the lack of policy]. That was definitely high on my list of priorities once I was in a policy-making position for a public agency.”
Maguire pointed out that the city of Denton is one of the largest employers in the city, and she said she wanted to make sure that city employees were given that benefit.
The employees needed it, too. Autumn Natalie, a city of Denton employee, told KERA that she found it difficult balancing work and family and would use her sick time, vacation days and unpaid leave after each of her children’s births.
“I found myself making room and making space in my heart and my life, realizing that I was fulfilled by being a mom — and also my career!” Natalie said. “I wanted to keep both of those things.”
To make this new policy a reality for city employees like Natalie, Maguire said that she entered into conversation with the council with the goal of getting 12 weeks parental leave for city employees.
Although she said her pitch was met with enthusiasm by the council, they were unable to reach a consensus among council members for 12 weeks and settled for 6 weeks.
While the makeup of the council has changed since the Jan. 4 meeting, the council voted unanimously at the Oct. 18 council meeting to approve the new paid parental leave policy.
As of Nov. 28, paid parental leave is available to all full-time and part-time city employees who are eligible for the Family and Medical Leave Act. They must have been employed with the city for 12 months and have worked at least 1,250 hours as a city employee within the 12-month period immediately preceding the start of the leave, according to the city’s website.
“The city of Denton needs to be looking at pay scales to make sure that everyone who is employed by the city is earning a salary adequate to live in that city and that benefits are adequate,” Maguire said. “And that they’re not put in a position where they have to choose between starting a family or paying rent.”
