Council meeting (copy)
Buy Now

Denton City Council, seen here in 2021, approved 6 weeks of paid parental leave for city employees in November.

 DRC file photo

Nearly a month has passed since the city of Denton announced that employees will now receive six weeks of paid parental leave for births, adoptions and placement of a child into their home.

Denton joins several Texas cities that are now providing paid parental leave, as KERA reported.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you