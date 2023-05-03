Start of parade
The UNT men's basketball team piles into a Mean Green fire engine for a celebratory parade Tuesday, with the route starting at the Central Fire Station downtown.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Diann Rozell Huber's eyes are shining. In fact, she looks almost as excited as a pair of young brothers who are also staring at the new addition to the Denton Fire Department's fleet of fire engines. 

This fire engine is bright green. Mean Green. It even says "Mean Green" in shiny new paint.

Diann Rozell Huber, pictured in the center, earns applause at East Side Denton on Tuesday for her undisclosed gift to University of North Texas to create a mean green spirit fire engine. 

The fire truck, painted green and bearing the UNT logo and battle flag, will be part of the fleet at Denton Fire Station No. 3, the closest station to the UNT campus. 

Alumni and fans gathered not only to take pictures of and with the new engine, but to celebrate the championship UNT men's basketball team. 

