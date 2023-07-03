The much-anticipated Denton Noon Kiwanis Club and city of Denton drone show was canceled due to severe weather and ongoing rain conditions on Monday evening.
The drone shows, which replaced the city's annual fireworks display, were supposed to take flight at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. above downtown Denton Square.
Plans for rescheduling hadn't yet been announced Monday night from the city of Denton or Denton Noon Kiwanis Club.
In the hours before the drones were scheduled to launch, hundreds of people gathered at the Square for live entertainment during the city’s July Jubilee Festival, for a hot dog eating contest, bounce houses and face painting, and live music and food trucks.
Weather conditions during the beginning of the Independence Day festivities were hot and getting cooler throughout the evening.
Heavy rain started to come down during the Redline Drift performance, and locals ran underneath local businesses at the Square for shelter. Some tried to keep themselves dry by using folding chairs and blankets as umbrellas.
Locals then waited to see whether the rain would stop until officials announced that the event had been canceled.
The Denton Police Department announced via social media that the drone show was delayed for 30 minutes due to lightning. Denton police then announced the entire event had been canceled due to the severe weather and ongoing rain around 9:30 p.m.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.