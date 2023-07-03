Rained out
The much anticipated Denton Noon Kiwanis Club and city of Denton drone show was canceled due to severe weather and ongoing rain conditions on Monday evening.

The drone shows, which replaced the city's annual fireworks display, were supposed to take flight at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. above downtown Denton Square.

