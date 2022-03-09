Denton’s resident cryptocurrency miners quietly began operation late last month, but the brick-and-mortar facility likely won’t be finished until later this year.
The data center is expected to use somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 megawatts when it reaches full capacity, but so far it has had some trouble maintaining a good internet connection. For comparison, the Denton Energy Center is a 225- megawatt facility.
Core Scientific, the company in charge of the new Denton facility, operates on 31 acres of city property near the Denton Energy Center, for which it has a seven-year lease with two more optional extensions of seven years each.
Construction on the mining facility is in the second of three phases. Tony Puente, general manager of Denton Municipal Electric, said each phase isn’t proportional as far as capacity is concerned. He said he couldn’t speak to what capacity the facility initially ran at because of legal confidentiality surrounding energy centers.
Denton’s deal with Core Scientific has drawn criticism from various Denton City Council members both before and after being approved, but only Deb Armintor has consistently voted against issues surrounding the mining center.
Critics point toward the massive energy required to operate the facility and the inevitable ecological impact that follows.
City officials this past week submitted a report to City Council members announcing that Core Scientific’s cryptocurrency facility became operational on Feb. 22 but subsequently ran into a hiccup that threatened the facility’s productivity.
Put simply, the digital miners didn’t have a strong enough internet connection. Denton Municipal Electric responded, according to a March 4 report, by routing excess fiber cables to Core Scientific so it could maintain operations.
Puente said DME proposed a five-year lease agreement between the city and Core Scientific to provide fiber internet at the Denton facility, but he said it’s likely other arrangements will be made before that point and the lease will lapse early.
“There won’t be any cost to the city,” either way, Puente said.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said the city wasn’t contractually obligated to provide internet infrastructure to the facility, but it was contractually obligated to help get the facility back online.
“We’re not in the internet business,” he said by phone Wednesday afternoon. “It’s an accommodation we made as a one-off to help them get online.”
Perhaps of more importance to the city was the threat that delayed operations would mean decreased revenue from utility payments and sales taxes.
Denton’s City Council is expected to vote on a fiber lease agreement during its March 22 meeting.
Core Scientific operates in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and North Dakota in addition to Texas and plans to expand into Oklahoma later this year, according to February filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The filing listed estimated revenue of $515-545 million in 2021 with income closer to $50-60 million. This past year alone, Core Scientific reported production of 5,769 bitcoins and averaged 35 bitcoins mined per day in February.
Denton’s facility went online in late February, but a March 7 update filed with the SEC said capacity was closer to 22 megawatts — nowhere near the projected 300 megawatts company executives hope to achieve by the end of the year.
One bitcoin was worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $40,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Other cryptocurrencies mined by the company include ethereum, monero, nervos, litecoin, sia and z-cash, according to its website.
Puente, reached by phone earlier this week, said a handful of other cryptocurrency mining operations have expressed interest in setting up shop in Denton, but he said all those conversations are in their earliest stages.
He said companies are trying to size up Denton’s grid capacity, “and we’re trying to understand, from our side, what [they’re] seeking, what type of operation, what’s the size — those types of issues.”
He said he didn’t expect any movement from other cryptocurrency operations within the next six to nine months, if at all.
Hudspeth estimated the facility, once fully operational, would bring in more than $15 million annually.
“That money covers the loan we had to take out for Winter Storm Uri and those outrageous bills,” Hudspeth said of the $140 million bill Denton was slapped with following spiked prices during the 2021 winter storm. “One hundred percent of that money that goes to [Denton] Municipal Electric goes to pay for that loan.”
Only electric utility bills paid by Core Scientific to DME would go toward the city’s utility debt, but Hudspeth said the facility means residents won’t see increased utility rates that would have otherwise been caused by Uri.
He argued that revenue was bound to go somewhere else in Texas even if Denton hadn’t signed on.
“If they went anywhere in Texas, those numbers are the numbers; the effect on the power grid is the effect on the power grid,” he said. “The difference would be some other city would get that money, but it would have the same net effect on the Texas power grid.”