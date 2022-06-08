Denton’s Board of Ethics proposed several amendments to the Ethics Ordinance and the board’s rules of procedure Tuesday afternoon during the council work session, including adding a clause about campaign contributions.
The City Council will need to vote on the proposed amendments before the board can implement them. City Auditor Madison Rorschach said the proposed amendments are scheduled to go before the council on July 19.
Board of Ethics chair Lara Tomlin said the proposed amendments are important since the ethics ordinance is a relatively new ordinance.
“It’s good for us to look at it and make sure it is working and going to catch ethical violations that we need to catch,” Tomlin said in a Wednesday afternoon phone interview.
According to the Board of Ethics’ presentation Tuesday, the proposed amendments include:
- Removing the requirement for the board panel to have at least one attorney or retired jurist assigned.
- Adding receipt of more than $500 in campaign contributions to the definition of conflicting interests. It currently defines a conflicting interest as a stake, share, equitable interest or involvement in an undertaking in the form of one or more of the following: ownership of 5% or more voting shares or stock in a business entity; receipt of more than $600 in gross annual income from a business entity, as evidenced by tax forms; ownership of more than $600 of the fair market value of a business entity; ownership of an interest in real property with a fair market value of more than $600.
- Clarifying that complainants must indicate what section of the ordinance they believe was violated on the complaint form, what is included in the contents of a complaint, and that a panel may consider if other sections of the ordinance have been violated despite what is indicated by the complainant.
- Clarifying the preliminary panel’s ability to recommend a hearing be held to determine if an ethics complaint is frivolous.
- Adjusting the criteria used to assign a preliminary panel to prohibit an assignment if a board member has previously submitted a complaint against the respondent.
- Clarifying rules of procedure that staff should follow when an advisory opinion request is received. Those new rules include: if a request is received more than 10 business days before deliberation of the pending matter, the city auditor shall assign it to a panel;
- If a request is received more than five business days before deliberation of the pending matter, the city auditor shall assign it to a panel or special counsel if a panel cannot be formed at least five business days before deliberation of the pending matter;
- If a request is received less than five business days before the deliberation of the pending matter, the city auditor shall inform the city official that the advisory opinion cannot be issued prior to deliberation and at which point the city official may choose to withdraw the advisory opinion request. If a request is withdrawn, the city auditor shall provide information about the prohibitions of Section 2-273 and report the withdrawal to the Board of Ethics at the next regular meeting.
- Adding additional minor verbiage, including: adding “/or” from Section 2-279 Complaints, Subsection (a) complainants; and clarifying the 30-calendar-day timeline by which a public hearing must be held for an actionable complaint.
Over the past couple of years, Tomlin and board members have been keeping track of different issues that occur when they hear various complaints and hold meetings. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the board sent what it felt needed to be amended to the city auditor and, in turn, went down the list to vote on what it felt was the most important change to address, Tomlin said.
In the future, Tomlin said the board plans to dive more into conflict of interest and frivolous complaints. The ordinance, she said, is currently geared toward complaints found actionable and doesn’t have a way to reprimand people who file frivolous complaints.
The most recent frivolous complaint case involved former mayoral candidate and council member Paul Meltzer. A Denton real estate agent had filed a complaint about a mailer Paul had sent to voters in regard to Mayor Gerard Hudspeth’s thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from developers outside city limits, according to a May 24 Denton Record-Chronicle report.
After a complaint is filed, the ordinance requires it to remain confidential until the board can determine if the complaint holds merit. It is a system set up on trust.
In Meltzer's case, that trust was broken when the real estate agent posted it on social media and dropped off a copy at the local newspaper before the board could determine if the complaint held merit, as reported in the Record-Chronicle’s May 24 report.
Soon, Hudspeth was using the ethics complaint against Meltzer on the campaign trail.
Meltzer told the Record-Chronicle last month: “The board unanimously found the complaint by Scott Campbell to be frivolous, based on explicit standards in the ethics ordinance referring to closeness to an election and the role the complainant plays in publicizing the fact of a complaint being filed.”
One board member worried that people were using the ethics complaint as a political weapon.
Tomlin said part of the problem is that the ordinance hasn’t been set up to handle frivolous complaints.
“The ordinance only has power over council and doesn’t affect people in the public [who violate it],” she said.
If a council member violates the ordinance, the board can send them a letter of reprimand and recommend suspension from boards, etc. But when it comes to frivolous complaints, Tomlin said that “all we can say is, ‘It’s frivolous.’”
At one point, the ethics board discussed not allowing people to file complaints against council members 30 days before an election, Tomlin said.
“But what if someone did violate it?” she asked.
They shelved that idea.