What's next for marijuana policy in Denton?

Local marijuana advocates’ latest attempt failed for lack of Denton City Council action earlier this week — but that doesn’t mean the issue can’t be resurrected.
Council members’ ideas of the next step vary widely, but none of them appear to think the issue won’t arise again.
Council member Deb Armintor most recently pitched the idea of further relaxing police enforcement of marijuana laws to her colleagues on Nov. 2. A majority of the council agreed to discuss the matter further, but their Jan. 11 discussion wasn’t the win some advocates were hoping for.
Instead, council members received a report on current practices in the city and let the marijuana conversation die without taking further action.
Armintor, contacted after the conversation Tuesday, said she was “stunned by the lack of direction on this issue given by my fellow council members.”
She gave her own preferred direction, to adopt a sample ordinance submitted by the advocacy group Decriminalize Denton, after Mayor Gerard Hudspeth told her the council wasn’t scheduled to give direction on the issue.
“We’re not scheduled for direction,” he told her. “If you’ll read the agenda — you can ignore it, I understand — just wanted to point that out.”
Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said staffers understood Armintor’s original pitch on Nov. 2 to be for a work session to gather information and understand current practices regarding marijuana arrests and citations handled by Denton police.
“It was posted for Council to receive information and have a discussion so they could have the opportunity to hear and understand the legal implications and challenges associated with the issue,” he wrote Wednesday.
Mack Reinwand, Denton’s city attorney, said he would not speak to whether Hudspeth or Armintor was correct in their disagreement. Instead, he said the agenda item was posted without a call for direction from council members, but council members are able to give direction regardless.
That indicates both elected officials were correct.
Other than Armintor, Alison Maguire was the only other council person to give direction.
Maguire, reached by phone Wednesday, reiterated that she would like to see existing procedures codified so the city doesn’t backslide. She explained that’s also because she isn’t clear on whether the city can take additional legal steps with its limited power.
“My position is that I think cannabis should be legal for adults to use,” she said.
That sentiment was echoed by some of her colleagues, but the trouble comes when officials consider what steps are within their authority to take.
“It’s clear to me that it’s pretty limited, but I am not clear on how limited it is,” Maguire said.
She said she would like to see the issue come back up in a ballot initiative.
Mayor Hudspeth, contacted by phone Thursday, said he didn’t see a problem in need of City Council intervention related to the city’s current marijuana policies.
“I don’t think there needs to be steps forward from the council,” he said.
From his perspective, the best plan at the city level is to continue to hire police officers and court staffers who align with the city’s current procedures.
He also repeated his concerns voiced during Tuesday’s meeting that any city-level policies don’t automatically constrain officers not employed by the city. That means what might only be considered a low-level charge to Denton police might result in jail time if the responding officer is from a campus police department, sheriff’s office or any other law enforcement agency.
Hudspeth said that can create a false sense of security for Denton residents.
Additionally, he said he’s worried that widespread decriminalization or even legalization would bring in bad actors who want to manipulate the new system.
In a Facebook post and phone interview Thursday, Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer said he was instrumental in bringing together Decriminalize Denton spokesperson Stanton Brasher and Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon for a cup of coffee to find common ground.
“I said I didn’t expect either to adopt the other’s views, but there was clearly some common agreement on goals,” Meltzer wrote on Facebook. “By the end of the conversation, the Chief saw he had room to move from one ounce to two on his paraphernalia ticket approach.”
He said he also helped to coordinate a meeting between Brasher and Municipal Judge Tyler Atkinson, which helped to alleviate some of the pressures placed on people charged with drug paraphernalia possession.
Speaking Thursday, Meltzer said there is a tendency within activist movements to assume people in power are in opposition to change.
“That’s not necessarily the case,” he said.
He said he’s on a path to see how officers can better explain the process ahead of people who are charged with drug paraphernalia possession.
While he didn’t have direction for city staffers Tuesday, he said he’d like to see more movement at the federal and state levels on the marijuana issue.
Council members Brian Beck and Vicki Byrd similarly didn’t have direction to give staffers Tuesday evening regarding changes to Denton’s practices or ordinances, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t interested in changes to the current system.
“These [marijuana] prohibition issues are medically and economically harmful,” he said Thursday. “What we’re trying to find is a path forward that’s within our authority.”
Beck was clear that a lack of movement from City Council doesn’t signal a lack of will to effect change, but will alone doesn’t give the council additional power to act.
He said he’d like to see another City Council work session to discuss other potential avenues, but he’s also supportive of additional actions, such as a ballot initiative and a resolution directed at the next session of the Texas Legislature supporting decriminalization.
If nothing else, he said, a ballot initiative would signal widespread support for changes.
Byrd, speaking Friday morning, said she believes Denton is doing the most it can at the moment regarding the current system, but she said she remains worried about past racial disparities among those arrested on drug charges by Denton police.
Council member Jesse Davis also said he didn’t have direction to give staffers Tuesday, and he’s skeptical that the Decriminalize Denton sample ordinance would pass muster.
“Legally, you cannot tell you police chief how to run your police department or what laws the enforce,” he said.
Additionally, he’s argued throughout the monthslong debate on the marijuana issue that violent crimes associated with the illegal marijuana market need to be seriously considered.
While he’s open to passing a resolution enshrining support for the local police and court officials’ policies regarding low-level marijuana possession arrests, he said further steps need to be considered cautiously with legal ramifications in mind.
It just isn’t wise to pass ordinances that unnecessarily provoke lawmakers in Austin, he explained.
He said he’s also doubtful a ballot initiative would be helpful because stronger changes would likely still be outside the city’s powers to enforce.
“We don’t have the ability to defy state law as much as we might want to,” he said.