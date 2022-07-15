What to believe about Brandon Chase McGee?

Brandon Chase McGee billed himself as a working-class trucker who had obtained his college degrees in subjects that relate to the District 5 at-large seat he sought on the Denton City Council earlier this year.
McGee was part of a slate of progressive candidates that included such notable headline luminaries as former Denton council candidate Amber Briggle and former Denton council member Paul Meltzer, who challenged incumbent Mayor Gerard Hudspeth for his seat.
Similar to other claims McGee has made — that he had been an Olympic alternate; that he had met with council members and the mayor to persuade them to change their stance on the abortion rights resolution; about where he, himself, stood on that resolution — on the surface, there is some truth to his claims about his educational background.
For example, McGee did attend Collin College, Texas A&M University and the University of North Texas. He also graduated from two of those institutions.
But peering beneath the surface of his claims reveals an old Texas saying: “He’s on a first-name basis with the bottom of the deck.”
According to the University of North Texas, McGee didn’t earn a bachelor’s degree in history and political science, as he had claimed on his campaign website, on his council staff biography and to the League of Women Voters and the Denton Record-Chronicle. Instead, in 2016, he earned a Bachelor of Science in integrative studies, a program that allows students to craft their own majors. McGee studied dance, history and social science, UNT reported.
He made the claim about holding a Bachelor of Science in history and political science when the Denton Record-Chronicle spoke with him in late June to discuss what his supporters called a flip-flopping of support on Denton’s abortion rights resolution.
McGee’s biography on the Denton City Council website claims he holds “certificates in history, political science, dance, and leadership.” According to UNT, he holds only an undergraduate certificate in leadership studies.
In response to requests for an interview, McGee replied in a text message that he was available to speak only via text message this week. The Record-Chronicle then asked him via text to provide comment on UNT’s claims that he didn’t hold a bachelor’s degree in history or political science or certificates in history, political science and dance, as he had claimed numerous times.
“As a first time candidate, I put a tremendous amount of trust in our volunteers and staff,” McGee wrote in a text message Wednesday. “I have already and will continue to own up to not thoroughly proofreading the copy written for my website or LWV questionnaire.
“I’m focused on the people of Denton. I hope to work with the community to focus together on the needs of our city and its residents.”
‘A simple mistake’
One of the earliest appearances of McGee’s educational background claims appeared on his campaign website before he recently changed it after the Record-Chronicle contacted him: “Brandon is a proud graduate of both the University of North Texas and Collin College. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History & Political Science.”
In an April 6 Record-Chronicle report, McGee submitted answers to questions that were asked of each candidate for the District 5 at-large seat. Under education, he claimed:
“Associate of Arts from Collin College; general studies degree and leadership certificate from the University of North Texas; postgraduate work and a nonprofit management certificate at Texas A&M University.”
A couple of weeks later, McGee’s opponent, Daniel Clanton, pointed out that McGee had lied on his League of Women Voters candidate information questionnaire by claiming he also had a master’s degree in public administration from UNT when, in fact, he didn’t.
McGee called it “a simple mistake” and told the Record-Chronicle in an April 25 report, “I work 12 hours every day, and I’m very proud of that. I needed someone, a young man in college, to help me out by filling out some forms. So as I was dictating to him, perhaps he got it wrong. … When you call me and I get something wrong, it’s not a big deal to me. I just fix it.”
In a follow-up interview, McGee said the young man in college who perhaps got it wrong was Phillip Abramo, one of his campaign managers. “That is correct,” McGee responded when asked again.
A couple of days after the council’s vote in late June, Brett Davis, a field director for McGee and other progressives on Denton Forward’s slate, also said it was Abramo who had made the error.
Contacted by phone to discuss the error, Abramo claimed he hadn’t made the mistake but that an intern had. When asked for the intern’s contact information, Abramo refused to share it. The Record-Chronicle pointed out that other campaign workers might know him, to which Abramo replied, “Good luck finding him.”
Abramo also claimed Davis wasn’t a field director for McGee, as Davis had told the Record-Chronicle in a June 29 report.
Davis said he was “100% the field director” for McGee as well as the other progressive candidates on Denton Forward’s slate for council seats. He claimed he had hired 10 to 12 canvassers out of his friend group and conducted interviews with the campaign manager, Jordan Villarreal, both for Denton Forward and Denton Together, a group of progressives seeking to push progressive issues at the local level.
As for Abramo’s intern claim, Davis said it wasn’t that kind of campaign. “We didn’t have interns, not one,” he said.
Villarreal, who managed and coordinated the Denton Forward campaign, was unable to chat by phone. Instead, he answered questions via Facebook Messenger. He said he managed and coordinated the Denton Forward campaign and consulted generally on McGee’s campaign and that Abramo managed McGee’s campaign at the time in question and that Davis worked as the field director.
“Mr. Abramo could have had interns at the time,” Villarreal wrote in his July 13 message. “I cannot recall one way or the other. I did not manage the minute by minute aspect of each campaign. I cannot recall who made the mistake, though Councilman McGee quickly rectified and provided clarity.”
‘The finer details’
Some could wonder how someone could make such a specific mistake, going from a leadership certificate in nonprofit management at Texas A&M to a master’s in public administration at UNT?
Stephanie S. Matlock, the assistant registrar at Texas A&M, verified McGee does hold a graduate certificate in nonprofit management from the university’s Bush School of Government & Public Service.
“Councilman McGee has received degrees during his education journey,” Villarreal wrote. “I’m not [sure] his resume nor his education institution, and don’t know the finer details.”
The Record-Chronicle followed by asking how Villarreal, who had managed and campaigned for multiple progressive candidates on the City Council ballot, didn’t know the finer details about a candidate he supported and then asked if background checks had been conducted on the candidates.
Villarreal replied, “No comment.”
McGee’s mistake was corrected on the LWV questionnaire, according to the April 25 Record-Chronicle report, to read that McGee was a graduate of UNT and Collin College in McKinney, with a Bachelor of Science in history and political science — a degree that Collin College doesn’t offer and one McGee doesn’t hold, according to UNT.
The revised questionnaire also added that McGee did postgraduate work at Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government, which Matlock verified.
Before Friday, McGee’s biography on the Denton City Council’s website read:
“He graduated from Collin County Community College and the University of North Texas with degrees and certificates in history, political science, dance, and leadership. Brandon attended Texas A&M University for postgraduate work in nonprofit management.”
At some point Friday, the website listing was edited to read:
“He graduated from Collin County Community College and the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Science degree focused in Dance, History and Social Sciences. Brandon attended Texas A&M University for postgraduate work in nonprofit management.”
Collin College officials confirmed that McGee registered in 2003 and earned an Associate of Arts general studies degree in May 2012.
The biography on the council’s website further states, “Brandon belongs to various leadership boards in the DFW Metroplex and is a member of several community and political organizations both locally and statewide. Before being elected to the city council, Brandon most recently served on the Texas Democratic Party Executive Committee.”
One of those leadership boards is mentioned on McGee’s campaign website: “Brandon is a graduate of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, and formerly served on the board of Contemporary Ballet Dallas.”
The Congressional Black Caucus Institute didn’t have a record of McGee graduating, but a representative said that doesn’t mean he didn’t graduate. The institute simply didn’t have the file available online, and the representative said it might be at the office but wasn’t sure when staff would be returning to the office since everyone was working remotely.
The Contemporary Ballet Dallas wasn’t sure if McGee had served on the board and said someone would look into it. Lindsay DiGiuseppe, the executive director and owner of Contemporary Ballet Dallas, hadn’t responded to a request for verification by Friday afternoon.
McGee also claimed that in 2019, he was awarded a Battleground Texas Fellowship. It is awarded to an “ideal candidate … who is excited about electing progressives in Texas and ready to learn how to do it,” according to Battleground Texas’ website.
“Fellows are expected to actively participate in voter registration drives, phone banks, and volunteer-led meetings. It is vital that candidates are self-starters, have a passion for their work, are solution-oriented and ready to work with diverse groups of people. Our Fellows come from a variety of backgrounds, but all have a passion and commitment to making change.”
Jess Weldon, the programs director for Battleground Texas, said McGee was a participant in their TX-FLiP Program in 2019 and explained that it was a six-month structured training program for Texans who are wanting to run for office or run campaigns.
“The selection process was rigorous and involved multiple interviews to assess mission-alignment and readiness for office,” Weldon said.
What happens next?
Since the Record-Chronicle contacted McGee about his educational discrepancies, someone changed both his biography on the city website and how his degrees were listed on his campaign website, from “He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History & Political Science” to “He holds a Bachelor of Science degree focused in dance, history, and social sciences.”
It’s no wonder some of his supporters are worried how he will vote Tuesday evening at the council meeting, when council members will decide whether to approve the low-priority marijuana enforcement ordinance or allow voters to decide in November.
What was once an unlikely scenario — a progressive candidate siding with the current GOP — now seems possible.