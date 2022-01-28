Denton residents can now serve on city boards, commissions and committees regardless of their immigration status.
The change came alongside a handful of other adjustments to how the city recruits for its various boards and committees following Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Among them were changes to the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee, Board of Ethics and Committee on Persons with Disabilities.
The most debated item was regarding whether the city should strike from its prerequisites to service on boards and committees the requirement that people be registered voters.
That requirement was ultimately removed in a split vote with council members Vicki Byrd and Jesse Davis voting in opposition. Service in those groups is now open to Denton residents who cannot legally vote for any reason.
Council members went back and forth on the merits of further opening eligibility, with arguments often returning to the topics of both legal and illegal immigration.
Mariela Nuñez-Janes, a University of North Texas professor, called into Tuesday’s council meeting to voice support for removing the voter registration requirement.
“Many of us desire to acquire U.S. citizenship but what we often lack are opportunities, and there’s this misconception or stereotype that somehow immigrants do not want to be U.S. citizens,” she told council members.
She said immigrants sometimes don’t have a pathway toward citizenship open to them, and sometimes a pathway takes decades to travel down. That shouldn’t disqualify locals from serving their community.
“We work here, our kids are here, we own homes here, we have businesses, we are taxpayers and, of course, we contribute to the cultural and diversity values of the city,” she said.
City Secretary Rosa Rios, reached by phone Friday morning, said the split vote amending the voter registration requirement applies to basically every board and committee the city operates.
Additionally, Rios said changes to the animals, ethics and disabilities committees will simplify the search for and appointment of people to replace outgoing members.
Rules for the animal shelter committee and ethics board changed to remove restrictions and preference for board members with certain jobs and/or experience.
Before Tuesday’s vote, council members looking to nominate somebody to the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee had to make sure their potential nominee fit into the framework set out in city codes.
A city ordinance from 1989 called for the committee to have one licensed veterinarian, one city official, one person who works daily to operate the shelter, one animal welfare representative and one person not involved in the other four areas.
Council members are now free to search for nominees to that committee without worrying about those restrictions, but they’re still allowed to work within the previous framework if they like.
Similarly, a preference for attorneys, retired jurists and people whose day jobs required ethical oversight was baked into the Board of Ethics, but it was removed in a 5-2 vote Tuesday.
“Those professionals were not in the ordinance because teachers are better at ethics or doctors are better at ethics or engineers are better at ethics,” Davis said Tuesday. “It’s a big, long list of credentialed professionals who live under a code of ethics — who report to a body that oversees their conduct.”
He argued it isn’t enough to simply have legal counsel to assist the ethics board. Instead, he said, people who already understand similar processes should be nominated to the board.
His position eventually failed in a split vote Tuesday. Only he and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth voted against the issue.
Rios, speaking Friday, said the change makes it easier to get vacant seats filled.
“If a council member wants to nominate an attorney, they are certainly free to do so,” she explained.
Similarly, the Committee on Persons with Disabilities previously had a requirement that council members serving Districts 1-4 could only nominate people who lived within their respective districts.
Tuesday’s vote did away with that requirement.
Rios said council members can recruit potential nominees on their own, but it’s perhaps more common that they select from the list of people who had previously applied for a spot on the specific committee or board.
She encouraged interested residents to submit applications through the city’s website, although the city does have more applicants than it has spots to fill.