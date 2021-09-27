Denton City Council might adopt revisions to the city’s fraud response policy during a special called meeting Tuesday.
The fraud response policy hasn’t been updated since it was first adopted in 2002, according to a city staff report from City Auditor Madison Rorschach. She said the update to Denton’s fraud directive was “a separate issue” from the city’s concerns that RanchLand Foods Inc. might be a fraud.
“When I got the job — I was appointed about a year ago — I thought that we should update that [directive] so that it aligns with the current process we use to respond to fraud,” Rorschach said in a phone call Monday. “The original directive — it was a directive, which is different than a policy.”
The city staff report says staff noted at the beginning of fiscal year 2020-21 that the fraud administrative directive hadn’t been revised since then. If passed Tuesday by City Council, it would become the Fraud Response Policy rather than a directive.
Rorschach said staff from the city’s internal audit, finance, procurement and compliance, police, human resources and legal departments met April 19, May 3 and June 21 to update the fraud directive.
Although the proposed change to the fraud directive policy comes weeks after the revelation that city staff filed a report with police concerning alleged fraud with RanchLand Foods, Rorschach said that issue was separate from the different departments revising the policy.
“We’d been working on it for [five to] six months,” she said.
One of the major changes will be to establish formal procedures for the Investigation Committee on receiving, tracking and managing fraud investigations and allegations. According to the proposed policy, the committee is the primary contact for city staff when they suspect fraud.
“If we receive a fraud complaint, that goes to the Investigation Committee, which includes me and a member of the City Manager’s Office and generally HR,” Rorschach said.
Rorschach said the city also will develop a citywide fraud training program, but added that it would take some time to do so because the training would have to be tailored to the department’s roles.
The revision also includes a policy for what happens if a council appointee is implicated in a fraud allegation. Rorschach said the city manager, city attorney and city auditor are examples of City Council-appointed positions.
“Individuals designated to the Investigation Committee by that Appointee shall be required to recuse themselves from the investigation,” the revised policy states. “Lack of recusal or communication of the fraud allegations or findings of the Investigation Committee will be considered non-compliance with this policy.”
On Tuesday, the Denton City Council also will receive reports for a proposed bicycle and pedestrian corridor through Texas Woman’s University and the development of an affordable housing strategy.
City Council will meet for a work session at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St., and convene its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Meetings also are livestreamed on the city’s website.