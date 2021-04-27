It remains unclear what attorney-client privilege means between Denton’s city attorney and the Denton City Council following a closed session on that issue on Tuesday.
“I was very displeased with the closed meeting,” council member Deb Armintor said. “I consider the free press and transparency with the press fundamental — not just with city government but with democracy in general. The city attorney clearly feels differently.”
City Attorney Aaron Leal declined to comment through Ryan Adams, Denton’s director of customer service and public relations.
In January, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported that Armintor asked for a work session to consider waiving the governing body’s attorney-client privilege with Leal, and experts have given varying opinions on what that means for Denton. Her request followed a debate during a public meeting about whether penalizing elected officials’ free speech is lawful.
“I’m not a lawyer,” Armintor said. “But it’s my understanding that the city attorney serves the city. The City Council is the governing body of the city. We are the public servant of the people who elected us.”
In the private sector, the concept of attorney-client privilege prohibits attorneys from disclosing information they have received from their clients. However, that privilege doesn’t apply to clients, and they may speak at will about those discussions.
In an email Leal sent to each council member and staff members on April 8 — four days before the Record-Chronicle published a story about Mayor Gerard Hudspeth’s suggestion that council members who publicly disclosed information discussed in closed session be charged with a misdemeanor — he included his legal opinion on that issue.
‘Not be able to comment’
Following the council meeting on April 6 in which Hudspeth raised that possibility, the Record-Chronicle requested an interview with Leal to talk about Hudspeth’s assertion. He declined, instead telling the newspaper through an emailed statement that “the city attorney legal opinions and advice are provided only to city officers and employees. As a result, we will not be able to comment on this council policy discussion.”
The newspaper filed an open-records request with the city to obtain Leal’s “legal opinion [that is] a confidential attorney/client privileged communication that I am prohibited to disclose to anyone outside the organization without council’s consent to do so” from his April 8 email to council members. That email was provided to the newspaper from Armintor.
On Tuesday, less than an hour and a half before the Denton City Council work session began, the city denied the Record-Chronicle the record and, as required by state law, asked for a state attorney general’s opinion about whether the record requested is subject to the Texas Open Meetings Act.
‘Need to be more transparent’
“I am stunned to hear that you have received a denial from the city before council could even get the city attorney’s advice and opinion on this issue,” Armintor said following Tuesday’s meeting. “I’ve been very adamant about my opinion that we need to be more transparent with the press because that is fundamental to democracy and serving the public. You have a city attorney denying information before the City Council can even hear an opinion on the issue and question it.”
Meanwhile on Tuesday, Armintor said she was threatened during the closed session with a “letter of adversity,” censure and “ethics complaints.”
“They’re getting horrible legal advice from [Leal],” said Armintor’s attorney, Richard Gladden. “There’s a difference between legal advice and threatening somebody, and that is illegal.”
The Denton Record-Chronicle contacted the other council members — Paul Meltzer, Jesse Davis, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, John Ryan, Birdia Johnson and Connie Baker — about what happened during Tuesday’s closed session. Texas law does not prohibit them from talking about closed session items.
‘Different opinions’
“I’m not persuaded that I am supposed to be talking about what happened in closed session,” Meltzer said. “I’ve heard different opinions about it, but it’s my understanding we are not expected to disclose what is said in closed session.”
Davis, the city’s mayor pro tem, also refused to comment.
“I’m not going to comment on what happened in the closed meeting,” he said.
And Hudspeth shared the same sentiment.
“I’m not disclosing anything to you from closed session,” he said. “I’m not going to talk about anything that we talked about. I anticipate that direction will come forward and what that is, I’ll read it with you when we get it.”
Ryan also declined to talk about what was discussed in closed session.
“We are under attorney-client privilege,” he said. “No comment.”
The other council members, Johnson and Baker, could not be reached on Tuesday night.