The basis for a recall petition against Alison Maguire? A meme on Facebook

The basis for a recall petition against Denton City Council member Alison Maguire is a January Facebook post including her version of the popular “Who killed Hannibal?” meme with Chris Watts’ name in it, according to lead petitioner and former Denton councilman Don Duff.
Thursday, Duff submitted the recall petition to the city of Denton, alongside four other named petitioners. There’s still a long process to go, but if city staff verify the petition has enough qualified signatures — a minimum of 673 — it could trigger a recall election for District 4 councilwoman Alison Maguire.
Reached Monday, Duff said the primary reason for the petition was a Facebook post Maguire made in January. At the time, Maguire was a few months into her appointment as the city of Denton’s board member on the Denton County Transportation Authority. The post slammed her predecessor, former Denton Mayor Chris Watts, for his role with the agency.
As part of her post, Maguire included her own version of the popular “Who killed Hannibal?” meme, which rose to internet-wide prominence several years ago. The meme is a screenshot from a skit in The Eric Andre Show, in which comedian Eric André shoots comedian Hannibal Buress multiple times before turning to the camera and asking who killed him.
The meme is typically used to depict a person causing a negative result by their own actions, then blaming that result on something else. In Maguire’s case, she labeled André as “Chris Watts,” Buress as “bus ridership,” then captioned André as saying, “Why would DCTA waste taxpayer money by running empty buses?” She was insinuating Watts contributed to poor bus ridership during his time in leadership positions, then proceeded to call the buses a waste of money because they have low ridership.
Maguire switched out the meme for a different image days later, stating it was “easily misinterpreted and muddied the issue.” Watts went public with his disdain for the meme, speaking publicly at a Feb. 1 City Council meeting and purporting it trivializes the issue of gun violence.
“I understand this is a popular meme, and I understand that this is a celebrity, but I’ve never seen a sitting City Council member use this kind of imagery to present their political positions,” Watts said at the time. “This imagery is offensive. It’s about as tone-deaf as you can get. … It’s an absence of judgment to use an imagery of gun violence and death to present your political position.”
Duff said the meme was “totally over the line” and that he has “745 or so signatures that agree.” He said he got those signatures outside a Robson Ranch voting location, often by showing people the image, though he added many who came to vote were looking for him so they could sign the petition.
Duff provided a page including his reasoning, which featured the meme alongside a list of eight additional reasons to recall Maguire. Among them were her approval of December’s redistricting map, that she “advocated to remove police authority to cite for 1/2 or less of marijuana,” and that she “supported fines for failing to comply with the mask mandate.”
Reached Monday, Maguire said she took the meme out of her post because it was being misinterpreted, but that she stands by the point she was making about Watts’ impact on transportation. She said Denton’s city charter, like most across the state, doesn’t practically require a reason for recall.
“Petitioners are required to state their reason, but their reason doesn’t necessarily have to be a good one,” Maguire said. “Wanting to see me out of office is a good enough reason. This isn’t a step that I would have taken if I were in their position, but they’re exercising their rights.”
Duff said he started the petition because he knows Watts personally and took offense to the post, not because of political motivations —although he acknowledged his beliefs are different from Maguire’s.
“Of course I’m not aligned with her, but if she had not put Chris Watts’ name on that, I probably would’ve never done it,” Duff said. “I think that is plenty of reason to recall somebody. I can tell you if she does not resign, it will go to a vote, and the votes will be yes, recall her. I have no doubt.”
Duff also said he wasn’t motivated by a potential return to the City Council. Should a recall go through, he said he would run for the seat only “if it gets down to the last day and there’s nobody there to run.” As for Robson Ranch — a reliably conservative part of Denton — getting moved into District 4 in the new redistricting map, he suggested voters will assert their will no matter what.
“This whole redistricting thing is an absolute, dead right-on gerrymandering of the worst kind,” Duff said. “Robson Ranch will elect —whether it’s in [District] 3 or 4 — we’ll elect our own City Council person.”
As District 4’s representative, Maguire acknowledged last year that she was voting against her own political self-interest by voting to approve the redistricting map. She said she isn’t shocked by what’s happening, and still considers her decision the right choice.
“I think the map that we passed was the best that we could (do) in terms of balancing all the various goals,” Maguire said. “Was it perfect? No. Were there people who disagreed? Clearly. But I stand by my decision, and I stand by my vote. And I’m willing to make political sacrifices to my own political career in order to do what’s right.”
According to a city report, the petition could be presented to City Council on June 7, at which point Maguire would be notified and get seven days to resign or face a recall election. She said she still needs more questions answered about the process before deciding how to approach that.
Incoming councilman Watts, also reached Monday, said he didn’t have anything to do with the petition but referenced his prior thoughts on the post in question.
“I have nothing to do with that; it’s the citizens’ right to get signatures for any type of petition,” Watts said. “Most of my comments on that particular meme are on public record during an open mic. I’ve said, pretty much, what I needed to say about it. What a citizen does with that is their prerogative.”
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said it’s not for him or the City Council to decide if the reason for a recall petition is valid.
“If they procedurally meet all these requirements evaluated by the city secretary, I support anyone availing themselves of the rights supported to them by the Denton city charter,” Hudspeth said. “My responsibility is not to validate recall petitions. That’s not prescribed to me, and I don’t want to get into areas that we are not tasked with managing.”
District 2 councilman Brian Beck was named by both Watts and Duff for being among the council members who gave the post a Facebook like. He called it a “ridiculous reason” for a recall petition and denounced Duff’s course of action.
“There’s no corruption, there’s no conflicts of interests they’re citing; they’re citing a meme post, and we know that this is all about changing leadership instead,” Beck said Monday. “I do not believe their explanation at all. I simply don’t believe them. I think this is a political ploy, and I’m really disappointed that a former councilor is playing these kinds of games with democracy in the city of Denton.”
Beck said that if District 4 voters are unhappy with their representative, they should wait until the seat comes available in the election cycle.
“The appropriate time, if they’re unhappy with the leadership who represents them … is at the voting booths at the next election,” Beck said. “I’m really disappointed that Don Duff and his supporters are pursuing this avenue. … That is not the appropriate mechanism.”