Denton City Council will discuss whether city streets should be a medium for messages at the request of residents following the last work session, when a local activist announced “Moors Lives Matters” would be painted around the Square.
Council members will work through messages on streets and an update on the Green Tree Estates water situation when they meet at 1 p.m. for a work session Tuesday.
Denton activist Queen Janata Montgomery Bey told the City Council on Aug. 18 that arrangements would be made to paint “Moors Lives Matter” on the streets surrounding the Denton Square within the next five days. The term appears to refer to the Moorish movement, a sovereign citizen movement classified as an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League.
There’s no city policy that currently addresses street messaging, according to city staff, but they identified the request as a First Amendment activity and suggested Montgomery Bey submit a special event application because it addresses similar requests she made.
The city also only has authority to permit a special event for Oak and Hickory streets. Approval for Elm and Locust streets has to come through the Texas Department of Transportation because the state owns and maintains those roads.
Residents in the Green Tree Estates neighborhood will stop receiving trucked-in water from the city at the end of August, when an emergency declaration expires. The declaration was extended to the end of August to give residents and a plumber time to create easements — pieces of land either bought or donated for utilities.
Residents and advocates started making noise for the community in November, when the area’s well water operator ceased operation. Since then, some households have made plans to connect to the city water supply. The first homeowner at Green Tree connected to the city’s water toward the end of July.
The next steps for the city include addressing substandard structures in the neighborhood in southeastern Denton. These are buildings that aren’t inhabited, but pose a health, safety or welfare risk to the public.
Structures that are occupied but aren’t connected to an approved water source will be required to conform with local and state regulations. If there’s no compliance, there will be a hearing with the Health and Buildings Standards Commission, which will have the final decision on the structure. The full enforcement process can take six to nine months.