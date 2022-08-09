The city of Denton will launch a Spanish broadcast of City Council meetings on Aug. 16, when council members gather to set a date for the upcoming public hearing over the new proposed tax rate and FY2022-23 budget.
Since the council meets in two different rooms — the Work Session Room and the Council Chambers — Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said the city wants to make sure two live interpreters could receive audio from both locations. The city also wanted to run through a council meeting, Birdseye said, so they could address any “unforeseen issues that might arise.”
Birdseye said they’re hoping the public will offer feedback on the Spanish broadcast of the Aug. 16 council meeting. Staff also will monitor the broadcast and social media for feedback.
“The City Council requested this and determined that it was a supplemental request that they would like to fund this year,” Birdseye wrote in a Monday morning email to the Denton Record-Chronicle. “From the staff’s perspective, we always want to take those requests and implement them the best way possible. If someone is looking for a Spanish broadcast of our City Council meetings, we hope that they will find our system easy and useful.”
Gilberto Atayde, director of the Greater North Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, praised the council's decision to offer live Spanish interpretations of council meetings and work sessions. Atayde said he hopes it sets a precedent for other North Texas cities and councils to follow.
Part of the problem for Spanish speakers, Atayde said, is that the information that is available in Spanish isn't clear or "isn't user-friendly and doesn't have a lot of info on there." He offered an example of Spanish-speaking vendors trying to set up for Flower Mound's Cinco de Mayo event. They have to get permits to sell food, yet the information is difficult for them to understand.
But it's not just Flower Mound. It's other cities and counties in North Texas. He claimed it's difficult for vendors and business owners to know what is needed when they want to move their businesses here, and this communication barrier, he said, needs to be overcome, especially for Denton County's large Hispanic population, which has grown more than 200% in the past 10 years, according to United Way's 2022 Denton County Community Needs Assessment.
"Cause you don't get participation all across different areas such as volunteer opportunities or writing grants or finding government contracts," Atayde said. "There's not involvement because the information is not available or not clear."
A council-requested supplemental in the FY2021-22 budget, the live Spanish interpretation had been discussed at community engagement meetings where staff provided options, Birdseye said.
To implement the live Spanish interpretation, Birdseye said they decided to offer a dedicated feed on the Public Meetings page for the Spanish listening option. They had to schedule with multiple vendors to install the necessary equipment and lines.
They decided, Birdseye said, to have the live interpreters in one of the offices at City Hall, where they’ll watch a live broadcast — versus a slightly delayed broadcast on city feeds or Denton TV — and speak directly into the dedicated feed line.
“As a result, anyone viewing the Spanish broadcast will not experience any longer delay than any of our other feeds,” Birdseye said.
He also pointed out that the video of the Spanish broadcast will be available on demand for people to view later.
“Our Denton Television (DTV) staff did a great job of working through the logistics to implement this system,” he said.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.