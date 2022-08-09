Denton City Council chambers stock
The city of Denton will launch a Spanish broadcast of City Council meetings on Aug. 16, when council members gather to set a date for the upcoming public hearing over the new proposed tax rate and FY2022-23 budget.

Since the council meets in two different rooms — the Work Session Room and the Council Chambers — Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said the city wants to make sure two live interpreters could receive audio from both locations. The city also wanted to run through a council meeting, Birdseye said, so they could address any “unforeseen issues that might arise.”

