Denton City Council members might soon consider forced recusals related to campaign donations from industry political action committees.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer is scheduled to pitch the idea to his colleagues on the council Tuesday afternoon during the body's regular work session.
Meltzer's pitch will follow the city's two-minute pitch process, which means it must receive majority support on the City Council before it can be formally discussed in full at a future meeting.
Most issues then would require additional discussion at subsequent meetings before being put to a vote.
Meltzer requested a chance to pitch the item on March 27. He wrote in his request that no state of municipal laws regulates the sort of forced recusals he's after, so additional legal research might be needed if the City Council decides to proceed.
"In our fast-growing city, the public needs confidence that decisions about development are made with the interests of the community as a whole in mind," his request read. "It undermines that confidence when we see thousands of dollars flowing into political campaigns from interested parties like Texas Realtors, Apartment Association of Great Dallas and Texas Association of Builders."
The suggestion seemed to be an indirect jab at Meltzer's political opponent. He is set to challenge Mayor Gerard Hudspeth's reelection bid on May 7.
Hudspeth has historically raised big money from development PACs. For instance, he reported a $7,298.41 donation from TREPAC Association Realtors in his campaign finance report filed in January 2022, which was by far his largest donation at that point.
Hudspeth also reported a $5,000 donation from the same group, as well as a $1,000 donation from HomePAC of Greater Dallas, in his January 2021 campaign finance report.
He outraised his competitor in his first bid to be Denton's mayor with the help of large contributions from various development PACs.
Meltzer's request on Tuesday would suggest "requiring recusal of council members from cases of members of groups that have given that member more than $500."
Tuesday's work session will kick off at 2 p.m. in the council's work session room inside City Hall at 215 E. McKinney St. The full meeting is scheduled to convene at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers located in the same building.
