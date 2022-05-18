If a recall petition submitted last week succeeds in removing Denton City Council member Alison Maguire, the ensuing vacancy would keep the council at just six members for several months, city staff members say.
Former City Council member and Robson Ranch resident Don Duff submitted the petition late last week for Maguire’s recall, primarily citing a Facebook post he deemed inappropriate. At the time, Denton city staff didn’t provide exact clarity on how the process would play out.
The information made available last week was that the petition’s signatures needed to be verified and presented to the City Council, which is slated to happen early next month. At that point, if the petition is deemed valid, Maguire will be notified and get seven days to resign. If she doesn’t, then the council will order a recall election.
Tuesday, city Chief of Staff Ryan Adams sent an email to council members laying out the timeline. He wrote that if the petition is certified and Maguire doesn’t resign, the recall election would be held in November, on the uniform election date.
“A recall election is a ‘yes/no’ election and if the councilmember is not recalled, the councilmember continues to serve the remainder of their term,” Adams wrote. “If recalled, a vacancy occurs on the date of the final canvass of the recall election and the councilmember may not hold over. An election to fill a vacancy is held on the first authorized uniform election date following the creation of the vacancy, which would be May 2023.”
If that timeline ends up playing out and Maguire is removed, the Denton City Council would have only six members for several months. The development would be significant for the council, especially with a general 4-3 ideological split emerging among its existing members.
Tuesday, two seats formally switched hands, with Place 5 going from Deb Armintor to Brandon Chase McGee and Place 6 going from Paul Meltzer to Chris Watts. The incoming members took office immediately for the rest of the day’s actions.
During Tuesday’s nominations for mayor pro tem, a vote failed for District 3’s Jesse Davis, with only three of seven members voting in favor: Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, Watts and Davis himself. That vote flipped to elect District 2’s Brian Beck as mayor pro tem, with Beck himself, McGee, Maguire and District 1’s Vicki Byrd voting in favor.
Later on, during the council’s regular meeting, members voted on a city resolution endorsing the Medicare for All Act of 2021. After spending ample time discussing it, the council approved the resolution by the same 4-3 split: Maguire, Beck, McGee and Bird voting in favor.
In those examples, one vote made the difference. It follows that, if Maguire were to be recalled and the council slimmed to six members, certain issues could fail to reach majority approval at three votes on each side.
City spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said Wednesday that if Maguire were recalled, that wouldn’t bar her from running again in May 2023. That date also happens to be when her term as the District 4 representative would expire, as she was first elected to the seat in May 2021.
The next step in the recall petition process will likely come June 7, when city staff will present it to the council.