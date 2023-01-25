The petition to recall Denton City Council member Jesse Davis was certified Wednesday, and next it heads to the council before District 3 residents can vote on the issue in May.
City Secretary Rosa Rios said in a letter to the petition’s committee of electors that the council will consider its appearance on the May 6 ballot during the council’s Feb. 7 meeting.
In Wednesday’s letter, Rios wrote, “I find your petition sufficient as it meets the criteria I am charged with reviewing pursuant to the Denton City Charter.”
The early January petition, which seeks to recall Davis for “ignoring the will of over 32,000 Dentonites, needed 254 signatures for recall to appear on the May 6 ballot.
According to the early January petition, petitioners are seeking Davis’ recall for two reasons:
Davis didn’t agree with council member Brian Beck’s Dec. 6 proposal for the council to adopt an ordinance similar to what 32,000 Denton voters approved when they voted to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana. Beck said that doing so would lend “council power” to the ordinance
- .
- Davis also voted against now-recalled council member Alison Maguire’s
- by keeping Denton police from using city funds to investigate abortions.
“The folks of District 3 made their voices clear in November when they voted overwhelmingly to decriminalize marijuana in Denton,” Angela Brewer, one of the electors from the petition committee, said in a Wednesday evening text message to the Record-Chronicle. “They’ve made their voice clear again today with all of these petition signatures demanding accountability from our Councilman. Mr. Davis can’t avoid our voices now.”
Davis told KERA last week his critics were too focused on “hyper-politicized national issues” instead of focusing on “streets and roads and utilities.”
“I’m confident that people are going to go to the ballot box in May and they’re going to vote their conscience on my record of service … the good I’ve tried to do for the city — and not participate in a very silly and childish game,” Davis said, according to KERA’s Jan. 17 report.
Davis was contacted shortly after the Record-Chronicle received word about the petition, but he hadn’t responded by Wednesday night.
Richard Gladden, a Denton attorney currently representing Maguire in court, was a volunteer who collected signatures in support of the recall petition. He said in early January that even though Davis accepted the Nov. 8 election results, he was still ignoring the will of more than 32,000 Denton voters when he refused to move forward Beck’s Dec. 6 proposal and give the voter-approved ordinance the budgetary teeth it needed.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and council member Chris Watts, Denton’s previous mayor, also refused to move Beck’s proposal forward.
“The purpose of a recall election is not merely to remove a recalcitrant representative like Mr. Davis from office,” Gladden said in a Wednesday evening email to the Record-Chronicle. “It is also to allow those who elected the representative to express their displeasure with the representative’s voting record before the recall election and to provide those same constituents with a means to influence the representative, if possible, before the recall election, so that the representative has a fair opportunity to amend his errors promptly.”
Early voting for the May 6 election will take place April 24 to May 2. If any races go to a runoff, early voting will follow from May 30 to June 6, with the runoff election on June 10.
The council will consider ordering the election and the polling locations on Feb. 7, city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said.
Several City Council seats will be up for grabs. Districts 1, 2 and 3 council members announced their reelection campaigns last week.
The Denton City Council discussed polling locations for early voting and the May 6 general election during Tuesday’s afternoon work session, offering recommendations such as recreation centers around town.
At the meeting, Davis supported using rec centers for early voting, mentioning the North Lakes and Denia recreation centers.
In a Wednesday afternoon email, Davis told the Denton Record-Chronicle that rec centers and libraries are “the perfect voting locations for city elections” for a couple of reasons: They are public buildings that the city has direct authority to schedule, and they’re strategically located so they’re convenient for a large group of people.
“There are also certain locations Denton people have been voting at for decades, and expect to be available in most elections,” Davis wrote. “Dropping these locations would do our voters a real disservice and could affect a working person’s ability to vote.”
During the meeting, Rios presented a breakdown of proposed polling locations with voter turnout stats from previous elections.
District 1
For early voting in District 1, the city proposes using:
- Denton Civic Center, which had a turnout of 1,017 early voters in May 2019 and 956 in May 2021
- Denton County Elections Administration, which had 929 voters in May 2019 and 704 in May 2021
- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, which wasn’t used in May 2019 but had 175 show up in May 2021 to early vote
- Texas Woman’s University’s Hubbard Hall, which wasn’t used as an early voting location in 2019 or 2021
Locations for the general election:
- Denton Civic Center, which wasn’t used in May 2019 but was used in May 2021, when 184 turned up to vote
- MLK Recreation Center, which had 334 voters in May 2019 and 113 in May 2021
Council member Vicki Byrd, who represents District 1, said the county elections office and the Civic Center “have been reliable” and she’d like to keep them for both early voting and election day.
District 2
District 2 has only one early voting location proposed: North Branch Library. It wasn’t used in May 2019, but 651 early voters used it in May 2021.
North Branch is also proposed for the general election in May. In May 2019, 244 voters cast ballots, with 449 in May 2021.
Denton ISD’s Sisk Service Center Annex is also being proposed. In May 2019, only 44 people used it. About 100 more showed up to use it in May 2021.
“They’re [District 2 constituents] not excited about the Sisk,” Beck said. “They’ll vote there but are not excited.”
District 3
District 3 also has only one early voting location proposed: the Denton Wesley Foundation center, on the University of North Texas campus. It wasn’t used in the May 2019 and May 2021 elections.
The proposed general election locations are:
- Denia Recreation Center, which had a turnout of 236 voters in May 2019 and 106 in May 2021
- North Lakes Recreation Center, with a turnout of 362 in May 2019 and 227 in May 2021
- Wesley center
District 4
District 4 has two proposed early voting locations:
- Robson Ranch Clubhouse, which had 1,185 early voters in May 2019 and 441 in May 2021
- South Branch Library, which wasn’t used in 2019 but was used in 2021, when 1,163 showed up to early vote
Three general locations are proposed for voting on May 6:
- Denton Fire Station 7, which had 90 voters show up in May 2019, followed by 56 in May 2021
- Robson Ranch Clubhouse, which had 133 voters in May 2019 and 179 in May 2021
- South Branch Library, which would be a new location for election day voting
Rios said UNT didn’t have the Gateway Center available as a location for this election.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.