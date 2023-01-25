Voting in spring 2019
A sign reading “Shuttle Stop for Election Voters” sits outside the University of North Texas’ Greek Life Center during early voting in the 2019 city and school elections. One proposed voting location for the May 6 election is the Denton Wesley Foundation center on the UNT campus.

The petition to recall Denton City Council member Jesse Davis was certified Wednesday, and next it heads to the council before District 3 residents can vote on the issue in May.

City Secretary Rosa Rios said in a letter to the petition’s committee of electors that the council will consider its appearance on the May 6 ballot during the council’s Feb. 7 meeting.

