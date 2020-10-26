For almost a year, Denton officials have been working to craft a plan to fund economic development — and on Tuesday, they’ll continue that effort.
“The plan includes five guiding principles, developed from input from stakeholders, which help define economic development in Denton,” city documents state. “The principles are core resiliency, future-focused, inclusive growth, entrepreneurial spirit and cultural vitality. A set of strategies and actions are identified for each goal and provide the city … a roadmap to organize its economic development efforts.”
The Denton City Council is scheduled to receive a report on the topic and discuss matters during Tuesday’s work session.
What Denton can offer hinges on its revenue sources for economic development. It does not have a Type A or Type B corporation, meaning it does not receive sales tax revenue to fund business projects. It is considered an important distinction in economic development because those corporations receive a portion of a city’s sales tax revenue to help fund business attraction.
The half-cent sales tax that state law allows to be used for economic development was appropriated by residents in 2004 for the Denton County Transportation Authority. That leaves the city with few options for funding projects.
The state sales tax rate is 6.25%. In Denton, the local rate is 2%, for a total sales tax paid by consumers of 8.25%. Of the city’s portion of 2 cents per taxable dollar, a half-cent of the revenue is allocated for DCTA. One cent goes into the general fund for operations, and the other half-cent is used for property tax relief.
Officials may also use the revenue from return on investment (ROI) from the utility fund and the general fund. According to the city, the ROI for the Electric Fund was increased from 3.5% to 6% through 2021-22.
City staff members are recommending using the ROI to fund economic development and using a “one-time funding contribution” of a combined $900,000 from electric, water and wastewater revenue.
The work session is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the council meeting.