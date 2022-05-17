Tuesday afternoon marked a shakeup for the Denton City Council, which filled two seats with longtime Mayor Chris Watts and newcomer Brandon Chase McGee, retained incumbent Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and bid farewell to council members Paul Meltzer and Deb Armintor.
In the span of less than an hour, Denton switched out almost a third of its City Council, McGee replacing Armintor for Place 5 and Watts replacing Meltzer for Place 6. Armintor chose not to run for reelection, while Meltzer gave up his seat as part of an unsuccessful bid to oust Hudspeth.
Tuesday, McGee and Watts were sworn in for their first terms in their respective seats. Hudspeth was also sworn in for his second term as mayor alongside family and friends.
Mayor
As Meltzer's last official act as the council's mayor pro tem, he formally announced Hudspeth's election as mayor. Hudspeth asked for "everyone who helped" to be included as he took his oath of office.
His accompanying crowd included Texas House District 64 Rep. Lynn Stucky and pet mayor Elvis, a standard poodle.
Place 5
Armintor announced in November that she wouldn't be seeking a third term after holding the Place 5 seat since 2018. She cited her mental and physical health in the "bittersweet" decision.
Armintor kept a high profile during her two terms on council, largely because of her strong opinions on prominent social issues. She was a vocal supporter of citywide marijuana decriminalization, the LGBTQ community and 2020's racial justice protests, among other topics.
Tuesday, Armintor received an official proclamation honoring her contributions to the city. She congratulated the new officeholders, saying "change is an important part of life."
"This is exciting change, and I see great things for Denton," Armintor said.
Armintor's replacement is City Council newcomer McGee, who claimed the widest margin of victory out of the three council races earlier this month. A truck driver who came out on top in his first council campaign, he didn't speak at the ceremony outside of taking his oath of office. On social media afterward, he urged Armintor to "please stay involved."
To my predecessor, @debfordenton, thank you for your leadership over the last four years. I am so honored to receive the torch from such a great friend. Please stay involved!— Councilmember Brandon Chase McGee (Denton, TX) (@McGeeForDenton) May 17, 2022
Place 6
Mayor Pro Tem Meltzer had to resign his City Council seat in order to run for mayor, putting him off the council following Hudspeth's victory. He had held his seat since 2018 and will now have to sit at least one cycle off the council before being eligible to run again.
Like Armintor, Meltzer received his own proclamation for his two terms of contributions. He said he, too, is confident in the City Council going forward.
"It's such a privilege to be able to participate in your local government," Meltzer said. "I really encourage anyone who has any desire to have a say … to have that experience."
On election night, Meltzer told the Denton Record-Chronicle he's currently "focused on doing the most good for the community I can in my coming year as president of the Rotary Club of Denton."
Stepping into Meltzer's old seat is familiar face Chris Watts, who served three full terms as Denton mayor before hitting his term limit in 2020. Aside from taking his oath of office, Watts didn't speak at the ceremony.
Mayor pro tem
The two council seat switches were effective immediately, leaving the city without a mayor pro tem upon Meltzer's exit. That issue was solved via election in a little over five minutes.
Hudspeth first nominated District 3's Jesse Davis, citing a previous mayor pro tem nomination around the time of last year's winter storm. Hudspeth added that Davis is a reliable senior member of council.
Immediately following that nomination, District 4's Alison Maguire nominated District 2's Brian Beck. She said Beck has shown a deep understanding of the issues facing the city, particularly related to planning and development. She also said he's one of the council's most responsive members.
A vote on Hudspeth's nomination of Davis failed, with only Watts, Hudspeth and Davis voting in favor. That vote flipped to pass the nomination of Beck, with himself, Maguire, McGee and District 1's Vicki Byrd electing him mayor pro tem, effective immediately.