Deb Armintor was the only Denton City Council member on Monday during a special meeting to vote against approving four items involving the city’s Police Department.
“If we want to crack down on anything like this going on in the city of Denton, we can,” she said following the meeting. “I’m weary of it. I’m not going to pretend to be an expert on it.”
She was referring to all four items on the agenda. One of them involved an agreement between the Denton Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security to fight child exploitation online.
“We kind of mutually approved one another,” Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said after the meeting. “We have detectives that work in the special victims unit with child abuse and child sexual abuse [cases] already. We can leverage more technology and more resources to help us work those cases. Especially up here in North Texas, we have seen child trafficking cases.”
Armintor said she supports that effort but that she cannot do the same for Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“I voted no to that one and the federal drug task force because I’m opposed to a lot of what the Department of Homeland Security and immigration does. Even if Denton police were not involved in any of this, I don’t feel comfortable partnering with that organization whenever I’m given the choice. Whenever it comes before me to partner with [them] on anything, if asked, I will vote no.”
But Dixon said Denton police do not enforce federal immigration law.
“We are not doing anything associated with the detention or the expulsion or anything to do with illegal aliens,” he said. “The only capacity we are going to be working on this task force is drug trafficking and human trafficking. I am very aware of the history of ICE in our country. We will not proactively go out and enforce immigration laws. That is not what we do. My primary job is to keep our community safe.”
Five Denton City Council members on Monday — Birdia Johnson, Jesse Davis, Keely Briggs, John Ryan and Paul Meltzer — voted for the police items without discussion, including those involving reimbursing Denton police officers for overtime accrued working with the Department of Homeland Security, buying computer software for the Police Department and participating in an equitable sharing program on seizures and forfeitures.
“Each task force investigation is usually confidential and the officers assigned are generally undercover,” according to city documents. “Participating agencies, as part of the Equitable Sharing Agreement, are required to account separately for federal equitable sharing funds received. The approved percentage is contingent upon the availability of federal and state funds as well as direct participation of DPD officers and other resources committed. The forfeiture dispositions are shared among participating agencies and vary for each seizure. DPD is one of many local participating law enforcement agencies awarded funds from federal and state asset forfeitures.”
But Armintor said she is “weary” of such agreements.
“For me, it’s a personal boycott of ICE. It is a protest vote,” she said. “I just draw a very big circle around it and decided a while ago that I would just unilaterally vote no on cooperating with Homeland Security and ICE. I owe a rubber stamp to nobody.”