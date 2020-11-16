Denton City Council incumbent Deb Armintor, heading into her second term, and newcomer Birdia Johnson are scheduled to be sworn into office on Tuesday.
Johnson defeated George Ferrie Jr. in the District 1 race. The incumbent in that office, Mayor Pro Tem Gerard Hudspeth, is in a runoff for the mayor’s seat with Keely Briggs, who’s in her third term as the District 2 council member.
Armintor defeated Rick Baria in the Nov. 3 election.
After Tuesday, Hudspeth will no longer represent District 1. However, because the District 2 election is in a runoff between Connie Baker and Ronnie Anderson, Briggs will remain in her council seat until after the election on Dec. 8.
Mayor Chris Watts continues to serve, even though his term was originally set to expire in May. It was extended after City Council members postponed municipal elections until November because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was further lengthened when the mayoral race was sent to a runoff between Hudspeth and Briggs. Watts has served on the council for 12 years.
City charter requires that a new mayor pro tem be appointed with Hudspeth’s departure. But that won’t happen until after the Dec. 8 election.
Elsewhere on the council, at-large Place 6 incumbent Paul Meltzer, seeking his second term, is in a runoff with challenger Jim Mann, a pastor.
City Secretary Rosa Rios will administer the oaths of office on Tuesday.
Early voting has been scheduled for Nov. 23 through Dec. 4 for the city runoff races. Polling locations for the Dec. 8 election will be set after votes have been canvassed on Tuesday, with voting hours set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting hours and locations also are expected be set soon.