Birdia Johnson and Deb Armintor were sworn into office, the Nov. 3 municipal election results were canvassed and polling places were set for the runoff races on Tuesday during a Denton City Council meeting.
Johnson defeated George Ferrie Jr. in the District 1 race. Gerard Hudspeth stepped down Tuesday as the District 1 representative and mayor pro tem. He’s in a runoff with District 2 member Keely Briggs for mayor. She is in her third term.
Armintor was elected to her second term in at-large Place 5, defeating challenger Rick Baria in the Nov. 3 election.
Because the race for the District 2 seat is in a runoff between Connie Baker and Ronnie Anderson, Briggs will remain in her seat until the election on Dec. 8.
Mayor Chris Watts continues to serve, despite the fact his term was set to expire in May. It was extended after City Council members postponed municipal elections until November because of the pandemic. It was further lengthened when the mayoral race was sent to a runoff between Hudspeth and Briggs. Watts has been on the council for 12 years. He did not attend the meeting on Tuesday.
City charter requires that a new mayor pro tem be appointed with Hudspeth’s departure. But that won’t happen until after the Dec. 8 election.
Also, at-large Place 6 member Paul Meltzer, seeking his second term, is in a runoff with challenger Jim Mann.
Early voting
Polling locations for early voting in the Dec. 8 runoffs were set: Denton Civic Center, Denton County Elections Administration Building, North Branch Library, Robson Ranch Clubhouse, South Branch Library and University of North Texas Gateway Center.
Early voting begins Monday and continues through Dec. 4. Hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 23-25; Nov. 28-30; and Dec. 1-2. The hours are extended to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on the final two days of early voting, Dec. 3-4.
On Dec. 8, the polling locations will be the Denton Civic Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, North Branch Library, North Lakes Recreation Center, Robson Ranch Clubhouse, UNT Gateway Center, Denia Recreation Center and South Branch Library.
“The elections administrator shall select and arrange for the use and payment for all early voting and Election Day voting locations,” city documents state. “Terms carry over to the runoff election. Denton County set a deadline of Nov. 13 to lock the locations to take the necessary steps to prepare for the runoff election but provided an exception to wait to hear back on availability of the UNT Gateway Center the morning of Nov. 16. Denton County is willing to work jointly with the city to determine general election locations.”
The next Denton City Council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 1.