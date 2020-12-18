Denton City Council member Deb Armintor’s effort to provide eviction relief at the municipal level failed Thursday night, with the discussion turning heated during Gerard Hudspeth’s first meeting as mayor.
“I want to thank council member Armintor that we are focused forthrightly on this pickle,” at-large Place 6 member Paul Meltzer said just over 2 1/2 hours into the meeting, which began at 6 p.m. and was conducted remotely. “I think a 100-year event that requires a federal response … kind of qualifies. I do think federal money will come in sooner than March. Is there a relatively safe degree … to tap our reserves?”
Meltzer later took exception to the handling of Armintor’s request for council members and staff to consider her eviction relief package, calling procedures put in place last week, before Hudspeth rejoined the council but now continued by him, “straitjacketing of discussion” and said Armintor deserved the opportunity to explain her position.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported Wednesday that Armintor proposed a package similar to an ordinance adopted by the Austin City Council that would prevent residents from being evicted, temporarily, after the federal moratorium on evictions is scheduled to expire Dec. 31.
After Armintor's one-minute pitch to gain consensus from her fellow council members fell short, Hudspeth called for the council to move to the next decision item with no further discussion of the eviction moratorium, to which Armintor objected.
"Yes, if that is the case, then I want to explain why I am in favor of this first item — and I want to respond to, giving some information that has been given by staff that I want to respond to that I have not had a chance to respond to," Armintor said. When the mayor tried to cut her off by saying she would have a chance to do so, she continued, "No, no, no, no, no! I want to do this right now!"
In the above footage, Hudspeth begins discussing the council's agreed-upon discussion procedures at the 2:57:55 mark, with Armintor sharing her objection at the 3:01:50 mark. The mayor moved to have Armintor's microphone muted at the 3:02:15 mark.
After the objection, Hudspeth then asked staff members to cut off her microphone.
“Staff, if I need to mute her, how does that work?” he said. “We’ll go to break. Council member Armintor, I’m not going to have you talk over me. Just not going to do it. You can respect the fact I chair the meeting or not. Council member Armintor, I’m going to ask you to respect the fact that I chair this meeting. But it is a fact. Thank you.”
After the meeting, Armintor explained her position.
“Everybody on that council has been elected by a lot of people to represent them and speak for them,” she said. “When I get told that I’m not allowed to speak on a posted item that staff gets to speak about, that disrespects the tens of thousands of people who voted for me. And it disrespects the democratic process. Even if I’m the minority on council, I’m elected to represent and serve the public. This is a concern of the public, and I have the right to speak about it and defend it.”
Hudspeth also offered his side.
“I’ll just say this,” he said on Friday. “I don’t recall which topic we were on. If we’re both talking, no one can be heard. As chair, I have to be able to execute this meeting based on the charter. We have a process. You make a one-minute pitch. I have to be able to chair the meeting. No one can be heard if we are both talking.”
During the meeting, the Record-Chronicle placed a phone call to Ryan Adams, the head of customer service and public affairs for Denton, to ask why Hudspeth had asked staff members to “mute” Armintor. He refused to answer the question and hung up.
On Friday, when the newspaper tried to contact City Attorney Aaron Leal to clarify the legality and procedures of one elected official silencing another, he said in an email that “all requests by reporters to speak to city employees are to be made to Ryan Adams and Sarah Kuechler. I discussed your request with them. Please submit in writing any questions you have via email to Ryan, Sarah and myself. We will review them and provide a response if we possess the information to do so.”