After City Manager Todd Hileman included in his job evaluation last month a document that criticizes Denton City Council members for taking up too much of staff members’ time, some of those elected officials offered varying explanations.
“The majority of the requests I make come from residents, taxpayers and small-business owners that have issues,” District 2 council member Keely Briggs said. “They have a problem, and it needs a solution. Some are older issues. Some are new. Some are easy fixes. Some are more difficult. Staff has been fantastic and responsive. Our job on council is to listen and respond to our constituents.”
Briggs, who’s in a mayoral runoff with District 1 council member and Mayor Pro Tem Gerard Hudspeth, has been responsible for 50% of requests to staff since she has been a council member, according to data provided by the city.
“I have done this for over five years, and I plan to continue to give them an ear and a hand,” Briggs said. “It is our job.”
Every Friday, staff members distribute to council members a report that details their work from the previous week. In the one sent to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 30, they included a breakdown of the percentage of requests made by each council member since they were elected. After Briggs is at-large Place 6 member Paul Meltzer at 15%, followed by at-large Place 5 member Deb Armintor (13%), Hudspeth (11%), District 3 member Jesse Davis (8%), Mayor Chris Watts (2%) and District 4 member John Ryan (1%).
The summary
Hileman told the Record-Chronicle he does not consider the document to be a negative take on how he and the council members interact. But the “Summary of Director/Leadership Feedback” — which he provided to council members in the lead-up to his evaluation in closed session — suggests otherwise.
“When Council Members disagree, they sometimes put staff in an awkward position to try to prove their political points one way or another,” he wrote in the document. “It is uncomfortable when Council Members are using staff in this way; staff wants to remain neutral. The inability to gain consensus amongst Elected Officials is causing frustration that is sometimes then directed toward staff.”
During council meetings — particularly work sessions — elected officials commonly quarrel with staff members over a number of issues, including how information was obtained or delivered, whether it was what the requestors wanted and whether their questions were answered adequately.
“Council demeanor has improved and [is] less accusatory to staff,” Hileman said in his summary. “However, there are still some reports that the tone of emails and interaction can be accusatory and un-trusting; as if staff is not telling the truth and we have to prove that we’re being truthful.”
Hileman is under contract through 2023, making an annual salary of almost $300,000. He represents one of four appointed positions the City Council hires and fires. The others are the city attorney, municipal judge and city auditor.
“When consensus from Council is received on a policy or program, Council Members that were not in the consensus may continue to pepper staff with questions on that policy or program,” Hileman wrote in his summary. “That filters down to line level staff who feel that dissatisfaction and pressure/stress. Staff leadership have developed an organizational culture that values responsiveness and customer service. However, desire to set some boundaries or expectations for what is time-sensitive/urgent as Directors want to respect staff’s weekends and time-off. The pressure for immediate feedback can be challenging and create anxiety.”
Data provided by the city shows that during fiscal year 2019-20, staff members responded to 711 requests. Central to those requests were Public Works (320) and Development Services (77). During the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21, 67 requests were made by council members, with many being for Public Works information. Of those, Briggs has made the most (nine), followed by Meltzer (four), Hudspeth (two) and Davis (one).
“At one point in 2019, staff had received over 100 requests for Informal Staff Reports (ISR’s) and Work Sessions on topics and was simply being overloaded with requests to spend staff time on issues that the entire Council had not had an opportunity to weigh in on and decide if that subject was important to a majority of the Council as a whole,” Hileman said in an email. “As a result, the Council agreed to institute the one-minute pitch for all Council Members to listen to a pitch from one of their colleagues and then decide if the subject was of enough importance at that time to spend staff time researching and preparing for a presentation. This process has been successful in determining what the Council as a whole is interested in learning about, given the significant issues that they are charged with addressing, and planning staff’s work time accordingly.”
Watts said Hileman’s concerns are justified and that council members and staff officials must find a way to respect each other’s time.
“At one point, staff had 300 council requests they were tracking,” Watts said. “There was no way staff could get to them all because they were so numerous. That was the issue. So you’ve got to find a way to manage that. The city manager is the one responsible for employees who work for the city, and the charter prohibits [council members] from being involved in personnel matters. Nobody is saying, ‘Oh, if you put in so many requests, there’s something wrong with that.’ That’s not what we’re saying. These are all public records.”
Hudspeth said the issue should be viewed “a little different.”
“The number of requests was stifling productivity for city staff,” he said. “They have a city to run but also a duty to respond to requests. How do we make requests and workflow manageable so staff can do core responsibilities and explore new solutions with limited amount of time? Staff works for the city. But those who live in the city of Denton are citizens, and we want to treat our citizens well. Inundating any citizen is not ideal.”
By the numbers
The staff report distributed by staff members on Oct. 30 shows that Briggs, Davis, Meltzer and Hudspeth made requests during Sept. 23 to Oct. 30 — mainly for Public Works information.
“The only real concerns from staff were being drug into political issues and/or positions with any one Council Member, when the staff is expected to be apolitical and provide candid information to the Council,” Hileman said in his email. “A few years ago, the Council feedback was that staff was tentative to provide bad news or alternative options and that was hampering Council’s ability to make the best decisions. This concern has been addressed with staff; however, there is some frustration that when Council Members disagree with information from staff, they do not always do so respectfully, which is important to ensuring staff that their unvarnished opinion is being requested.”
Armintor said she understands Hileman’s frustrations.
“An appointed city manager’s job is, by definition, bureaucratic and managerial,” Armintor said. “That makes it very different than an elected council member’s job, which is democratic and representative. It is natural that there would be tension between these two roles, and I acknowledge that a city manager’s job would be a lot easier if everything on Council was decided on unanimous consensus without question, skepticism or debate.”
However, she said, “it is not our job as council members to just trust and rubber-stamp all information and advice we’re given from upper management without fact-checking or asking the kinds of hard questions that the public is counting on us to ask. It’s the public’s future and money on the line. If I express skepticism about interpretations or information presented to council by staff, that does not mean I am calling upper management liars. It just means I’m doing my job when public money and public trust are on the line.”
The bottom line is this, Watts said: Council members may ask as many questions as they feel is warranted, but they should do it with decorum and respect to staff members’ time.
“I’ve been on the council for 12 years,” Watts said. “You can ask a lot of questions. But are you being diplomatic? Are you being attacking? And you must be in the scope of that agenda item. These are just the facts, council.”
He was referring to the Texas Open Meetings Act, which makes it illegal to discuss items not on the posted meeting agenda.
Watts said that he has seen emails from council members that appear testy, but that those are “understandable. We’re human. It happens.”
Meltzer declined to comment for this story. Ryan and Davis did not return messages seeking comment.