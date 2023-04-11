Decriminalize Denton, a local grassroots organization, is continuing its fight to hold City Council members and future council members responsible for implementing the Proposition B marijuana misdemeanor decriminalization ordinance.
A new pledge from Decriminalize Denton has been appearing in their inboxes and posted on social media, requesting that the candidates and elected officials voice their support for Proposition B and reassure voters that their voices will be heard.
More than 32,000 people in Denton voted to pass Proposition B.
The April 8 pledge lists three points for council members to support:
- Pledge to direct the city manager to direct the police chief to fully enforce the cannabis decriminalization ordinance.
- Recognize that Proposition B is the overwhelming will of Denton voters citywide and in each of Denton’s four districts.
- Acknowledge that there have been no successful legal challenges against Proposition B or against similar ordinances in other Texas cities thus far; nor has there been any legal or political action or opinion that would require the city to override, undo or alter Proposition B as it is written.
Although three council members have stated their support of the people’s choice publicly, no one has submitted a signed pledge yet since it was just emailed over Easter weekend, according to Decriminalize Denton.
The group has given them until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to respond.
“You have a councilor who supports Proposition B and a councilor who doesn’t, and both of them will not take steps to support it, both council members are one [and] the same,” said Nick Stevens from Decriminalize Denton. “The pledge is for the public to understand how council members will uphold the will of the people. You can say all day long that you support Proposition B and then if you do nothing to support it, you are not an ally.”
One officeholder did respond publicly to the pledge on social media.
On Sunday, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth shared a Facebook post with his followers, attaching a copy of the pledge and the email from Decriminalize Denton:
“Dear former council member Armintor & Decriminalize Denton.
“I refuse to be intimidated!
“I swore to follow the law and I will do that, even in the face of your pressure tactics. How fitting this email was sent on the eve of Easter! Romans 13:1-7 (seems appropriate).
“I'm getting ready ... if you want a Mayor that can stand against Deb Armintor — I need your support to get ready! If you are in a position to do so … go to the site below and donate, pray for me and my family & share this post.”
The mayor isn’t up for reelection until 2024.
Stevens called the mayor’s remarks childish and claimed they were also antisemitic since both he and Deb Armintor are Jewish.
Hudspeth couldn’t be reached for comment.
Armintor, a former council member who serves on the board of Decriminalize Denton, said she was surprised that the mayor had mentioned her by name or that he felt intimidated by the pledge they were asking elected officials and candidates to sign. She compared their pledge and making it available to the public similar to what special-interest groups do with their candidate questionnaires when they make them public.
“It’s a common thing,” Armintor said. “I don’t see that as a threat at all. It’s just transparency … and that’s really all.”
Armintor reiterated that 72% of Denton voters in the last election voted to implement Proposition B, and if broken down by district, Armintor said, that number grows to 75% in Districts 1 and 2, 83% in District 3 and 61% in District 4.
“It is just a simple matter of, ‘Are you going to follow the clear will of the people?’” Armintor said. “What the people actually voted on, which is Prop B and its enforcement. And if you’re being blocked by staff, what are you going to do to hold them accountable for that?”
Proposition B requires police to ignore up to 4 ounces of cannabis. It also seeks to keep them from using the smell of cannabis odor to initiate searches — except in felony arrests or cases related to a violent crime — and prevents the city from using funds to test for THC in misdemeanor cases.
But it’s an ordinance police seem to be ignoring.
In a late February presentation to council, City Manager Sara Hensley reported that since Nov. 1, about a week before voters passed Proposition B, 52 citations and/or arrests were made by Denton police for misdemeanor marijuana possession or paraphernalia. Hensley said 23 of those arrests were for primary violations other than marijuana possession, such as warrants, criminal trespass or public intoxication.
Hensley said she wouldn’t tell the police how to do their policing, regardless of what the ordinance requires. She also claimed that certain parts of the ordinance can’t be implemented because they violate state and federal law.
“I recognize the voters have spoken,” Hensley told council members in late February. “I understand that, but we don’t have the authority.”
Council members planned to discuss which portions of the ordinance they can implement Tuesday afternoon at the council work session.
