From 2003 to 2050: Denton City Council members share their visions for the future

They called it “Denton ... News 2025: ‘Create the Dream.’”

In 2003, Denton City Council members Mark Burroughs, Raymond Redmon, Pete Kamp, Jack Thomson, Perry McNeil and Bob Montgomery and Mayor Euline Brock contemplated Denton’s future and shared their hopes and dreams of what Denton would look like in 2025.

Download PDF Mayor Euline Brock letter 2003
Gerard Hudspeth

Gerard Hudspeth
Download PDF Mark Burroughs, Mayor Pro Tem - 2003
Vicki Byrd

Vicki Byrd
Download PDF Pete Kamp, District 2 - 2003
Brian Beck

Brian Beck
Download PDF Jack Thomson, District 3 - 2003
Jesse Davis 2023

Jesse Davis
Download PDF Perry McNeill, District 4 - 2003
Chris Watts

Chris Watts

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

