There’s a fair chance Chris Watts, Denton’s former mayor, will not return to the Denton County Transportation Authority board when his term expires in a few weeks.
The Denton City Council, which appointed Watts to the board in May 2019, discussed his possible early removal during Tuesday’s meeting, but the idea ultimately went nowhere.
Despite that, the council still has a final say in whom it will appoint next. At least two council members, Deb Armintor and Alison Maguire, were vocal in their displeasure at Watts’ tenure on the board.
Watts began his one-year term as the board chair on Nov. 1, 2020. His chairmanship was set to expire just under three weeks from Tuesday’s meeting.
Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Watts wasn’t particularly bothered about the prospect of soon being off the board.
“I’ve been on that board for two years and I’ve accomplished what I set out to accomplish,” he said.
Namely, he listed as achievements the new energy he brought to the board alongside innovation.
“Time will show through the data how that’s working, so I feel good about my accomplishments,” he said.
The City Council’s displeasure with Watts is rooted in recent actions related to DCTA’s GoZone program and the phasing out of some fixed-route bus services. Council members wanted Watts to push for a six-month window during which services would remain the same, but he instead argued for a 90-day window.
That window was what DCTA’s board ended up passing. Watts, in his defense, said the original vote was for only a 60-day window, for which he was the final swing vote against.
“[City Council members] wanted six months — I couldn’t get six months, I didn’t advocate six months, and I got 90 days,” Watts said.
Much of Tuesday’s council discussion about whether or not to remove Watts, or if such an action would even be possible, happened behind closed doors.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth abruptly called for a break from the public meeting to discuss the issue with City Attorney Mack Reinwand.
The Texas Open Meetings Act allows for two fairly broad reasons a public body can consult with an attorney in a closed meeting. The first is to discuss litigation and the second is for issues relating to attorney-client privilege.
Reached for comment Wednesday, Reinwand said the latter was the reason for Tuesday’s first closed session.
Citing attorney-client privilege, he declined to comment Wednesday when asked whether the council had the authority to remove Watts from his DCTA board appointment.
Armintor, speaking Wednesday, said she was shocked the council went into the closed session so abruptly, and she didn’t like that Hudspeth decided to move the board into a closed session without feedback from other council members.
Armintor said she wished things had been handled differently, but she said the closed session was legal under the Open Meetings Act from what she could tell.
“I was just disappointed in the outcome,” she said.
Responding to criticism from fellow council members Tuesday that her suggestion to remove Watts seemed personally motivated, Armintor said it’s hard to argue with people when they question one’s motives instead of the proposal.
And as for the suggestion that her pitch was politically motivated: “Everything we do is political on the dais — it’s politics,” she said.