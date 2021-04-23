Before the pandemic, Denton City Council agendas were created by a committee of three people. But COVID-19 changed all that, and the responsibility has essentially fallen to one person.
“It is ultimately me,” interim City Manager Sara Hensley said. “I do it with what we call a staff meeting with department heads, and we go through the agenda items. Me and the management team review it.”
Three-person decision
The city charter requires that an agenda committee of the mayor, mayor pro tem and city manager determine what is placed on each meeting agenda. Those members are Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Davis and Hensley.
Most City Council meetings, scheduled for Tuesdays, are preceded by work sessions that typically last at least four hours. In work sessions, under the Texas Open Meetings Act, governing bodies may not vote on agenda items. They may only discuss them.
“In some cities, work sessions are done on a different day,” Hensley said. “In Austin, they would start at 9 … and be done at 2 or 3. Here, we do it all in one day.”
Denton City Council members appointed Hensley interim city manager in February following Todd Hileman’s resignation, and she started in the interim role Feb. 20. Hileman had been Denton’s city manager for four years before accepting a position in Palm Desert, California.
Hensley had been deputy city manager since August, having joined the city in May 2019 as assistant city manager. Before that, she was interim assistant city manager in Austin for two years.
Scheduling meetings
In Denton, “we schedule work session items,” she said. “Some are brief and others go quite a while. [Tuesday night] was a perfect example, and we pushed into the regular meeting a little bit.”
That work session started at 2 p.m. and ended around 6:45 p.m. The regular meeting had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“That’s really neat making that decision to start at 2 or start at 3,” Hensley said. “We usually never start after 3 because we are trying to keep them not sitting around.”
Council member John Ryan said that he expects the members of the agenda committee to begin meeting again soon.
“During COVID, there’s been a lot fewer meetings,” he said. “And seeing that the county has gotten back to meeting in person, I get the feeling the city will soon have that conversation. And then the agenda committee will certainly meet again.”
Under the Texas Open Meetings Act, meeting agendas must be posted 72 hours in advance. City officials distribute weekly staff reports on Friday afternoons that include the following week’s meeting agenda.
“And any council member can actually make a comment back to the city manager’s office if a change is needed,” Ryan said.
But Paul Meltzer, another city council member, said that agenda committee members do not have to consider feedback from the council.
“I wasn’t aware they weren’t meeting,” he said. “As far as I understand, they don’t have to take into account any council member input, except for the mayor and mayor pro tem. According to the rules, that is who make the decisions.”
Hudspeth differentiated between the council’s responsibilities and the city manager’s duties.
‘Middle of a pandemic’
“The City Council sets policy,” Hudspeth said. “The city manager obviously executes. We have not met in a while … because we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”
As a member of the agenda committee, Davis said that “historically, there’s not been a lot of agenda drafting by the agenda committee.”
“It is typically the city manager’s office making those decisions,” he said. “The council today is different than the ones we’ve had in the past.”
He used the 1-minute pitch as an example of how setting agendas has changed. The format was proposed by council member Meltzer during the council’s 2020 retreat. Here’s how it works: Council members must ask for their pitches to be placed on meeting agendas. During work sessions, they are given one minute to talk about why they believe their items of interest warrant council members’ time. If four members do not agree, those items do not advance.
“Basically, the 1-minute pitch is for something that is going to take more than two hours of staff time,” Ryan said. “Then it needs to have consensus.”
Davis said the 1-minute pitch remains necessary so that staff members’ time won’t be consumed by council members’ requests.
“Council members were not respectful of their fellow council members’ time and staff time,” he said. “Historically, an agenda committee would be used to set the agenda. When 75 to 150 requests for agenda items were presented, we had to shift toward the 1-minute pitch and the city manager being a neutral party.”
A draft agenda of Tuesday’s work session and meeting agenda is in last week’s Friday staff report on Page 33.