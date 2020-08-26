Though Denton Mayor Chris Watts is expected to resign on Thursday during a special meeting, he still would continue serving on the City Council, a city official said Wednesday.
“The general rule is that once someone resigns in a letter, that does not mean they step off the governing body,” City Attorney Aaron Leal said. “It just means that the resignation has been filed, and they continue to serve until a successor is elected and sworn into office.”
Watts did not return messages on Wednesday seeking comment. It has been rumored that he will file for Senate District 30, being vacated by Pat Fallon while he runs for the 4th Congressional District. The Texas Tribune reported Sunday that Watts has appointed a campaign treasurer.
On Wednesday, the secretary of state’s website listed no candidates for the Senate District 30 seat. The deadline to file for that special election, scheduled for Sept. 29, is Friday.
“We’ll get up to speed tomorrow,” Mayor Pro Tem Gerard Hudspeth, who represents District 1, said Wednesday. “It’s just a procedural requirement so that he can make future decisions.”
Hudspeth said Watts has not told him whether he plans to run for the state Senate.
“I’ve read that [he is], but I have seen no announcement,” Hudspeth said. “I think the application process [ends] on Friday, so that would help me understand the Thursday timeline. But I have not heard anything definitively. But I can say that timing makes you curious if he’s going to run.”
Watts was first elected mayor in 2014. He was set to leave office in May because of term limits, but City Council members decided in February to postpone municipal elections until Nov. 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The mayor submitted his resignation to City Secretary Rosa Rios on Monday.
“Please accept this letter as my official resignation of office of Mayor for the City of Denton … effective Thursday, August 27, 2020,” Watt’s letter reads. “I shall continue to perform the duties of my office until my successor shall be duly qualified.”
Leal said the city charter requires that members of the City Council resign from their positions before they seek other offices on that governing body.
“Gerard and Keely [Briggs] are both current council members, but they have submitted their written resignations. They are running for mayor, but that doesn’t mean that seats are open,” Leal said. “It means they will continue to serve until successors are elected.”
Briggs represents District 2.
A special election is not necessary because municipal elections are scheduled for Nov. 3, including the mayoral election, Leal said.
“He will serve until someone is elected mayor and sworn in,” Leal said. “At that point, he will step off the council. He’s not running for another seat on the council. The charter has a provision for that.”
Leal said he has not talked to Watts about his plans after leaving the City Council.
“That would have to come from him,” Leal said. “You would have to ask him. I’m not even going to speculate.”
As mayor pro tem, Hudspeth serves as mayor on the council when Watts is not present at a council meeting.
“If he’s not in attendance, I will chair the meeting,” Hudspeth said.
The special meeting on Thursday is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., when council members will discuss Watts’ resignation in closed session with city attorneys.
They’re expected to return to open session for a vote on whether to accept the resignation.