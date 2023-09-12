CityHallStock1
Buy Now
DRC file photo

The Denton City Council directed city staff to set up several familiar polling locations for the November special election, when a $309.5 million community bond will be on the ballot for voters to determine if the city needs a new library, more trails and expansions of Ruddell Street and Mingo Road.

Early voting starts Oct. 23-27, when polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voting times will change to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and cmcphate@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags