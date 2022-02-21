Denton’s City Council opted to leave its mask mandate in place Monday despite a legal threat from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last week.
Council members deliberated in a closed session for roughly an hour during their Monday meeting called specifically to discuss the potential lawsuit.
Interim City Manager Sara Hensley was sent notice Thursday from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office that the state government believes Denton to be in violation of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38, which banned such mandates.
The letter demanded that Denton City Council members remove their mask mandate by noon Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Council members are scheduled for a special meeting Tuesday set to begin at noon, but the meeting is meant only for interviewing finalists seeking to be Denton’s city manager.
Richard Gladden, a local attorney, followed up Paxton’s letter over the weekend with a letter of his own to council members explaining why he thinks Paxton’s findings are incorrect. Gladden’s letter concludes by urging council members to not cave to Paxton’s demand to repeal the local mask mandate.
“In short, the Attorney General’s demand letter is nothing more than a ‘paper tiger’ that rests on a legal theory that has been rejected by every single trial and appellate court in Texas that has considered it,” Gladden wrote.
Gladden specializes in criminal law, according to the State Bar of Texas. He is not formally advising the city on this matter. His memo cites various court cases across Texas and, he argues, no court has found that Abbott has the authority to preempt local governments from using their own authority to respond to emergency situations.
“On this issue, [city of Denton employees and residents] are not well-served by a distant executive who desires to commandeer local authority and governance, and whose personal motive for sacrificing public health remains, at best, unclear,” Gladden concluded.
Denton’s City Council first passed its mask mandate in August 2021 in a 5-2 vote. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and council member Jesse Davis were the two dissenting votes at that point, and their opposition to the mandate has remained in subsequent discussions about removing the mandate.
The council has continually reauthorized the mandate in split votes since the ordinance’s inception. Its current iteration is set to expire, unless extended, on April 1.
The council’s order requires people to wear face masks over their noses and mouths when inside city buildings, K-12 schools, child care centers and some commercial buildings. The mandate is not typically enforced, but it has remained a controversial issue for people across the political spectrum.
Ryan Adams, the city’s interim chief of staff, gave a brief pandemic update to council members Monday afternoon. It was approximately the 40th such update council members had received throughout the pandemic, Adams said.
Included was the possibility that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would update its guidelines for universal masking recommendations.
As it stood Monday, Denton County was ranked as a county of high transmissibility, as was the vast majority of the country.
“We don’t know the nature of that change,” Adams clarified Monday.
The majority of council members said they would be willing to revisit the mask mandate ahead of the next regular council meeting next week if the CDC does adjust its criteria in such a way that the agency no longer recommends universal indoor masking for Denton County.
“This council has pretty consistently referenced the CDC as our guiding authority on public health measures,” Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer said Monday.
Council members Deb Armintor, Alison Maguire, Brian Beck and Vicki Byrd echoed those sentiments.
“I think it is very important that we be mindful of the science,” Maguire summarized.
Davis was the only member to not speak during the council’s brief public session Monday, but Mayor Hudspeth made his stance clear before closing the meeting just before 5:15 p.m.
“I’ve consistently voted against the mandate, and I’m going to maintain that posture, and I’m going to continue to be fiscally conservative,” with regards to taxpayer money, Hudspeth said Monday afternoon, presumably in reference to potential lawsuits.
Hudspeth said he thinks the city is taking the wrong posture toward Paxton’s legal notice.
Gladden, speaking by phone after the meeting, said he doesn’t expect Paxton to file a suit against the city unless he can do so before the primary election day this next week.
“Gov. Abbott and Attorney General Paxton have filed dozens and dozens of these lawsuits and they’ve lost every single one without exception,” Gladden said.
He said the threat sent to Hensley was a “political stunt” intended to give Paxton an edge on his Republican challengers in the upcoming party primaries.
“By the decision not to take action, it’s inescapable that [the City Council] rejected the threat made by Attorney General Paxton,” Gladden said.