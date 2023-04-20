City staff can now remove the word "panhandling" from Denton’s solicitation policies and make updates that define and criminalize aggressive solicitation, after the City Council moved forward Tuesday with the changes.
One council member fears the move has the potential to “accidentally criminalize” homelessness in the process.
In the April 18 presentation, city staff defined solicitation, according to Section 16-72 from the Code of Ordinances, as any act or conduct whereby a person:
- asks orally or in writing for a ride, employment, goods, services, financial aid, monetary gifts or any article representing monetary value for any purpose in any public place.
- sells or offers orally or in writing for sale goods, services or publications
- distributes without remuneration goods or services.
Soliciting under this policy doesn’t include requesting help from a friend or a relative, or the word "panhandling."
“By specifically excluding it from Chapter 16 it removes the requirements within the chapter such as requiring people to obtain a permit from being applied to someone who is panhandling,” said Stuart Birdseye, a spokesperson for the city.
A majority of City Council members agreed and gave staff direction to move forward with the updates.
Though he agreed with removing the word "panhandling", Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck was the only council member to disagree with the updates to Chapter 21, which seek to define "aggressive solicitation" and criminalize it with a fine.
“I don’t personally see a need to duplicate existing broad disorderly conduct, harassment and assault ordinances and laws,” Beck said. “I am not speaking for the others, but I fear these changes have the potential to accidentally criminalize either protected activities or even merely being homeless.”
Jane Piper-Lunt from Denton Basic Services, a local nonprofit that helps unsheltered people in Denton, said Thursday that she and her group's board had same concerns and worried that the city was simply changing the word "panhandling" to "soliciting."
"Like one of my board members said, hopefully, the new ordinance would only be used for obviously threatening behavior," Piper-Lunt said. "But in this day and age, even the simple act of ringing the wrong doorbell can get you shot in the forehead.”
Tuesday's move was part of several steps city leaders have taken recently to address the rising numbers of unsheltered people and those at risk for homelessness in the community, according to the United Way of Denton County's 2022 Community Needs Assessment.
It also comes after a 2015 Supreme Court determination that protects panhandling, solicitation and begging under the First Amendment.
“This determination has already had a large impact on cases involving panhandling regulations and is likely to result in the invalidation of the majority of this nation’s panhandling laws,” Anthony D. Lauriello, a then-Juris Doctor candidate at Columbia Law School, wrote in a 2016 study published by the Columbia Law Review.
Those impacts were seen at the Tuesday work session when the city sought direction from the council to move forward with the updates to reflect its protection under the First Amendment.
District 3 council member Jesse Davis requested the work session topic Tuesday in a two-minute pitch earlier this year after he received some concerns from business owners and residents about solicitation and aggressive solicitation.
Davis told the Record-Chronicle that he hears from them at least once or twice a week and usually more when he attends a community event or some other occasion where people gather. He estimated that about half of those stories involved a person who felt intimidated, harassed or otherwise unsafe.
“These are stories about scary encounters at intersections, grocery store parking lots, or even just walking down the street,” Davis said. “Obviously there are some hot spots, but it happens all over town.”
In response, city staff recommended making aggressive solicitation a Class C misdemeanor violation with a fine not to exceed $500.
Dani Shaw, director of community services with the city, said her office, the Denton police, Denton Parks and Recreation and Economic Development in consultation with the city attorney’s office collaborated and looked at city programs and policies “to identify areas where we could improve the quality of life in the city of Denton.”
But, panhandlers could still fall under the city’s definition of a solicitor.
“Solicitor means a person who engages in soliciting,” city staff pointed out in the April 18 presentation.
Panhandling is a form of solicitation that can fall under either passive panhandling or aggressive panhandling. Passive is soliciting for help without threat or menace. Aggressive is soliciting coercively by using actual or implied threats or menacing actions, as defined by Middle Tennessee State University’s First Amendment Encyclopedia.
Those panhandling definitions sound similar to what city staff discussed Tuesday when they defined solicitation and aggressive solicitation.
Lt. Elisa Howell from the Denton Police Department explained aggressive solicitation as follows:
“It's intentionally making nonconsensual physical contact with a person in the course of the solicitation, approaching or following someone for solicitation in a manner that causes a reasonable person to be intimidated and fear bodily injury to themselves or another or damage to their property if they don’t give to the person.”
It is also defined as "continuing to solicit within five feet of a person after they expressed a negative response to that solicitation and intentionally obstructing them or making any threatening statement or gesture immediately before or during the solicitation or after they refuse in an attempt to change their mind," Howell said.
The city’s definition for solicit or solicitation in Tuesday's presentation also sounds similar to the definition for passive panhandling:
“[It's when you] request, ask or beg whether by words, bodily gestures, signs or other means for an immediate performance, donation of money or other thing of value, including the purchase of an item or service for an amount far exceeding its value under circumstances where a reasonable person will understand that the purchase is a donation,” Howell said.
Besides criminalizing aggressive solicitation, staff also updated the city code to prohibit solicitation within 5 feet of an ATM outside of a building.
At the end of the April 18 presentation, staff sought direction from council members to commit resources for a campaign with the slogan "Have a Heart, Give Smart."
City staff are recommending that people donate to United Way’s Denton County Barriers Fund. The fund's goal is to provide financial help for people who are homeless or at risk for homelessness who need access to critical documents such as birth certificates and Social Security cards and help with transportation and job-related expenses.
The staff proposed creating flyers with a QR code to donate to the fund and asking local businesses to post them in their storefront windows. The city staff's mockup fliers read: "It's OK to say no to panhandlers. 100% of donations to the Barriers Fund assist people in crisis."
“The recommendation related to a donation campaign in no way prohibits people from directly giving a donation if solicited,” Birdseye said. “It is simply to provide educational information to the public about how to donate to a fund that helps people in need so when someone wants to help and they see the need in front of them, they have a choice to give directly or they have an option to donate to the fund.”
