The Denton City Council took the lead Tuesday in calling for a special session of the Texas Legislature to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Council members also plan to ask Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a different date for the municipal election.
City leaders called an emergency session Tuesday to adopt a resolution calling for the special legislative session, even though they were unsure the governor would do so.
“It seems quite unlikely, but it’s a gesture,” said council member John Ryan.
Council member Paul Meltzer first proposed the resolution during the council’s emergency meeting Monday. The governor’s emergency powers don’t grant the authority to rewrite Texas laws that detail the eviction process. But the Texas Legislature could address the problem before the economic situation worsens, Meltzer said.
The city’s resolution notes that many people have lost their jobs through no fault of their own and must wait for federal benefits to arrive before they can pay their bills. A new law could give tenants a chance to catch up with rent.
Council member Keely Briggs wondered whether the resolution should include small business owners who might be in the same boat. Council members started to debate specifics in the resolution before council member Jesse Davis reminded them that the city wouldn’t be writing the bill.
“The simpler we keep it, the better,” Davis said.
Council member Gerard Hudspeth said he would vote for the resolution, but he wanted to register his disagreement that it does not address concerns of property owners.
“We have property owners who are hurting as well,” Hudspeth said. “We’re not closing that loop.”
Council members said they hoped the resolution could be shared with Texas Municipal League so that other cities might also consider calling for a special session.
Some Texas cities are asking for a new, separate date for local elections. Last month, the governor waived the requirement that the elections be held May 2, allowing them to be combined with the general election in November instead. In addition to concerns about combining nonpartisan local elections with the general election, Denton City Council members were concerned about the possibility of a runoff going into the holidays.
During the council’s regular meeting, they agreed to ask for a new election date at the end of September. The resolution is scheduled for formal adoption at the council’s April 21 meeting.
Later Tuesday, the council was expected to vote on agreements for Cole and Hunter Ranch special taxing districts following a public hearing.