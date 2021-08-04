The Denton City Council approved Tuesday up to $950,000 for video camera surveillance throughout Denton over the next five years.
The consent agenda item authorized the city manager to execute a contract with Sigma Surveillance to buy security camera products and related services. Denton currently has cameras at the majority of its 80 city facilities, for a total of about 750 at police and fire departments, municipal courtrooms, libraries, solid waste, recreation centers and other government departments. The estimated cost to maintain and license existing cameras, purchase new cameras and plan for contingencies between fiscal years 2022 and 2026 is $930,974.
The amount includes increasing the current camera count to 1,080 for new construction projects through 2026, though most years, the city is projected to spend more on replacement cameras than purchases, not including licensing fees for new equipment. The exception to that is fiscal year 2022, when the city will spend roughly double on camera purchases driven by Denton Police Department building renovations and new facility construction — $164,800 in total.
The city began utilizing a video surveillance system in 2006 to assist in deterring crime, gathering evidence, providing solid support for claims and monitoring activities. The number of cameras at each facility can vary from a couple to around 20, depending on department needs, Denton fiber manager Coy Werner said.
“[The Denton Police Department] definitely has a lot of cameras and the parks department has a lot of cameras, but fire departments are pretty reasonable with only four or five maybe at most at a fire department,” Werner said. “It just depends on the location.”
Most cameras are not monitored live and only select cameras, like those at cash booths, have sound monitoring enabled, but the system allows staff to review activity in case of an incident or theft.
“With most of our cameras, something happens and they go back and roll the footage to see what it was,” Werner said. “It’s normally a security incident [or] a parking lot incident — pretty much anything like that.”
Station 7 of the Denton Fire Department also uses the cameras to video their training, but most are used to keep an eye on comings and goings or are reviewed when an event takes place.
Denton replaces roughly 10% of the cameras, which are provided by Axis, every year. The equipment lasts about 10 years before needing to be replaced to ensure optimum performance, Werner said. While about 80% indoors, those that are outside typically need to be replaced more often as they’re subject to weather.
“We have lightning protection on the cameras but during a severe storm sometimes the cameras will fail, it just depends on how many lightning strikes are in the area — most of them do survive for a long period of time,” said John Durnell, a network infrastructure architect for the city of Denton.
For new construction projects, the process varies for how and where cameras get set up. While sometimes departments reach out to talk about surveillance needs or ask for cameras to be installed in certain spots, other times staff will lay out where to set up equipment.
Denton Municipal Electric also has a camera network maintained by city technicians, but it is funded separately. In the future, Werner said staff hopes to unite everything under one system.
For now, the city is focused on continuing to improve its network with higher resolution cameras — the latest that have been installed have 12 megapixels and better range that allows for advanced zooming capabilities.
“That’s part of our policy every time is we reevaluate it, we try to get something a little better,” Werner said. “We’re investing in analytics, and the cameras are getting smarter every year, so as they get smarter, the city’s security is getting better.”