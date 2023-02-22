Decrim Denton
Ground Game Texas executive director Julie Oliver, bottom left, speaks during Decriminalize Denton's petition kickoff event on Feb. 19, 2022. Four months after a majority of voters approved it, Denton's misdemeanor marijuana decriminalization ordinance continues to be difficult for city staff to fully implement.

Four months after a majority of voters approved Proposition B, Denton’s misdemeanor marijuana decriminalization ordinance continues to be a difficult issue for city staff to implement completely, according to City Manager Sara Hensley on Tuesday.

Hensley, who gave a presentation to the Denton City Council, said that since Nov. 1 — about a week before Denton voters passed Prop B — 52 citations and/or arrests were made by Denton police for misdemeanor marijuana possession or paraphernalia related to marijuana.  

