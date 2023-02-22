Four months after a majority of voters approved Proposition B, Denton’s misdemeanor marijuana decriminalization ordinance continues to be a difficult issue for city staff to implement completely, according to City Manager Sara Hensley on Tuesday.
Hensley, who gave a presentation to the Denton City Council, said that since Nov. 1 — about a week before Denton voters passed Prop B — 52 citations and/or arrests were made by Denton police for misdemeanor marijuana possession or paraphernalia related to marijuana.
Of those 52 cases, Hensley pointed out that 23 arrests were for primary violations other than marijuana possession. Those violations include issues such as warrants, criminal trespass or public intoxication.
Hensley said citations were issued for the marijuana violations in all but one of those cases, which she said involved a school zone, despite the new ordinance specifically prohibiting those citations.
Hensley said that certain parts of the ordinance simply couldn’t be implemented because it violates state and federal law.
“I recognize the voters have spoken,” Hensley told council members Tuesday afternoon. “I understand that, but we don’t have the authority.”
Nick Stevens, a board member of the advocacy group Decriminalize Denton, said later Tuesday evening at the City Council meeting that what some council members and city staff are saying publicly is different than what they claimed privately.
Stevens also said the ordinance has become a political issue instead of a nonpartisan one, as indicated by the voters who overwhelmingly voted to implement the ordinance in early November. He wondered why the city didn't provide the demographic breakdown of those citations during Hensley's presentation since minorities have historically been unfairly targeted by law enforcement officials.
"The disappointing part — outside of the breaking local law — is not giving the demographics," Stevens told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The Record-Chronicle requested demographic information on the citations from the Denton police Tuesday afternoon.
"All of the information the City has to provide will be included in the City Manager’s presentation today to City Council," the Denton Police Department media relations team wrote in an email Tuesday. "We do not have any additional information prior to them receiving that work session report."
Passed in early November and certified by council members unanimously in late November, the ordinance was supposed to end citations and arrests for misdemeanor amounts of marijuana unless police deemed it part of a high-priority or violent felony investigation. It also prevents police from using marijuana odor as a probable cause to search and seize and from using city funds to test THC amounts to determine if it is marijuana.
Similar decriminalization ordinances have been passed in Austin, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen and San Marcos. San Antonio voters will be voting on a similar proposition in May.
In her presentation Tuesday, Hensley highlighted some of the issues that a few of those cities are facing since their decriminalization ordinances were passed.
For example, in late December, the Bell County Commissioners Court voted to file a lawsuit against the city of Killeen after 69% of voters passed a decriminalization proposition because they argued that it violates state law.
Texas Local Government Code 370.003 prevents municipalities, commissioners courts, county sheriffs, police departments and municipal, county, district and criminal district attorneys from adopting “a policy under which the entity will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs, including Chapters 481 and 483, Health and Safety Code, and federal law.”
In late November, Harker Heights City Council appealed its Proposition A decriminalization ordinance because it conflicted with Local Government Code 370.003, according to a Jan. 10 Killeen Daily Herald report.
A couple of weeks later, Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau sent a letter requesting an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton about San Marcos’ decriminalization ordinance, which was enacted Nov. 17, and asked the following questions, according to the Dec. 8 letter: "First, is the ordinance preempted by the laws of the State of Texas criminalizing the possession and delivery of marijuana? Second, if the ordinance is void due to preemption, does it expose the city to potential legal action, particularly with respect to potential discipline of San Marcos police officers unwilling to comply with an unlawful ordinance?"
In San Antonio’s case, City Attorney Andy Segovia claimed in a Feb. 2 memo that Article XI, Section 5 of the Texas Constitution states “no charter or any ordinance passed under said charter shall contain any provision inconsistent with the Constitution of the State, or of the general laws enacted by the Legislature of this State.”
“To the extent a municipal ordinance is in conflict with state law, it is deemed ‘preempted’ and is unenforceable to the extent it conflicts with the state statute,” Segovia said.
At Tuesday's council work session, Denton Police Chief Doug Shoemaker was also on hand during Hensley’s presentation to answer questions and reassured council members that misdemeanor amounts of marijuana would continue to be a low priority for police and reaffirmed that the odor of marijuana wasn’t initiating probable cause and search and seizure issues, though it was part of the process in some cases.
Denton Municipal Judge Tyler Atkinson discussed the deferred adjudication process that is available to people who receive misdemeanor marijuana charges and how the municipal court does its best to work with offenders by lowering fines, offering community service and other opportunities.
Atkinson also mentioned that the court sends text messages to people to let them know about the process and how to expunge their records. The videos are also posted on YouTube.
“We’re the only city in the whole state that sends them out and [posts them] online,” Atkinson said.
After Hensley’s presentation, council member Jesse Davis mentioned that it has been an all-or-nothing-type situation with the decriminalization issue and suggested finding a "middle ground" by implementing parts of the ordinance that doesn’t violate state law.
In Hensley’s presentation, she pointed out that the City Council does have the discretion to amend the budget in regards to how city funds are spent.
For example, the Proposition B ordinance states no city funds will be used for THC testing of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana. But, it requires a council approval and not a voter one under the city charter, as Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck pointed out in early December when he tried to get his fellow council members to pass a duplicate ordinance of Proposition B to give it the budgetary teeth it needed.
“I’m willing to talk about what we have in our authority to do,” Davis said in regards to the budget and which part of the ordinance can be implemented. “It is fair. It is not fair for the voters to tell us to break the law. That is nonsense and not our job.”
Beck along with council members Vicki Byrd and Brandon Chase McGee encouraged city staff and other council members to follow the will of the voters and allow the courts to decide what can and can’t be implemented.
“I think we need to fully implement it and if the state slaps our hands back, we know where we are,” McGee said. “We’re answerable to the people. None of us got 70% of the votes. None of us. How often do we see that 70% pass anywhere? There is no reason not to do it so let’s do it.
"This is what the people put me here for and told me to do," he added. "I’m very disappointed. I understand the people. They want it fully implemented. They’re ultimately the boss of all of us. We hire the judge, the city manager, the auditor and the city attorney, and we’re all answerable to the people.”
