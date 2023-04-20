Pedestrians crossing (copy)
Buy Now

Pedestrians cross the street at the Courthouse on the Square in 2022. 

 DRC file photo

City staff has removed the word “panhandling” from Denton’s solicitation policies and made updates that define and criminalize aggressive solicitation after the City Council moved forward Tuesday with the changes.

One council member fears the move has the potential to “accidentally criminalize” homelessness in the process.

Download PDF Aggressive Solicitation April 18 presentation
Download PDF Panhandling Legal Primer by ACLU of Washington

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

1
0
0
0
2

Tags