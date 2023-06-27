City of Denton emblem stock
Buy Now
Maria Crane/For the DRC

Tuesday night, the Denton City Council seemed to show how politicians could put aside partisan differences and find common ground on an issue that disproportionately affects a minority group of people.

In this case, the issue was the “ban the box” initiative that council member Brandon Chase McGee has championed since the campaign trail in 2022 and helped bring to the council as an ordinance for a vote Tuesday night. The initiative seeks to prohibit employers from asking about job seekers' criminal history on applications to give formerly incarcerated individuals a fair chance during the hiring process.

Brandon Chase McGee

Brandon Chase McGee

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0