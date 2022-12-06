Denton City Council
 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Things didn’t go the way Mayor Gerard Hudspeth hoped at Tuesday’s Denton City Council meeting when he proposed replacing former council member Alison Maguire on the Denton County Transportation Authority board and the Denton County Behavioral Leadership Team.

The council — now down to six members after Maguire was recalled last month — couldn’t reach a majority to remove her from the Behavioral Leadership Team or make her the alternate city representative instead of the primary one on the DCTA board.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

