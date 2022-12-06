Things didn’t go the way Mayor Gerard Hudspeth hoped at Tuesday’s Denton City Council meeting when he proposed replacing former council member Alison Maguire on the Denton County Transportation Authority board and the Denton County Behavioral Leadership Team.
The council — now down to six members after Maguire was recalled last month — couldn’t reach a majority to remove her from the Behavioral Leadership Team or make her the alternate city representative instead of the primary one on the DCTA board.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck and fellow council members Vicki Byrd and Brandon McGee voted against the proposals, citing what they called her excellent service record on both boards. Hudspeth and council members Chris Watts and Jesse Davis voted to replace her on the boards because 8,600 people in District 4 — 64% of the vote — voted to recall her in early November.
Maguire’s recall from the city council does not prevent her from serving on the DCTA board or the Behavioral Leadership Team.
Hudspeth plans to try again after the elections in May.
“64 percent of District 4 voted to make a change,” Hudspeth said. “This is a service job, and I don’t get to do what I want to do. I serve the whole city. We represent the community, and 8,000-plus made a decision that I had nothing to do with. … I’m taking that direction.”
Maguire showed up during the public comment period on the items to defend her service on both boards. She pointed out the long hours she spent to help come up with a strategic plan at DCTA, an agency that she said was chaotic when she replaced Watts on the board in October 2021, when he was removed for failing to follow a council directive.
“I have angered some powerful people, and now they don’t want me to be part of local leadership in any capacity,” Maguire told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday.
She was referring to Hudspeth and Watts, who claimed that Maguire’s recall was the first time in Denton’s history that a recall election was successful due, in part, to the vague language in the city charter that allowed a petition to move forward from signees who didn’t vote for her but were now represented by her due to a December 2021 redistricting.
At the Tuesday evening council meeting, Hudspeth said that it wasn’t personal and that he was simply listening to the 64% of voters who recalled her in District 4. His response was reiterated by Davis and Watts.
“We’re not talking about someone who resigned,” Davis said. “The voters voted no confidence in the person in front of them.”
Maguire argued that District 4 voters weren’t voting on her service at DCTA. Davis disagreed.
“I would like to note that the results of the election on Nov. 8 only applied to District 4, and both of these boards and representatives on each of these boards represent the entire city,” Maguire said. “The voters outside of D4 didn’t get a chance to vote.”
Watts denied that it was personal on Monday to the Record-Chronicle and reiterated it Tuesday evening, pointing out that he hasn’t berated Maguire on social media as she had done to him and that he even told her they would have a “redo” when he was voted to the at-large Place 6 council seat in May.
He then said the only reason that council was discussing Maguire’s replacements was because Maguire, Beck and previous council members ignored the will of 150 or 200 residents who showed up to demand that council members vote against the redistricting map in December 2021.
“Very few people present the fact, not at all,” Watts said. “... 8,600 [people] would rather have the seat empty than have someone there who doesn’t represent their values.”
Maguire was no doubt missed Tuesday afternoon at the council work session. The lack of her tie-breaking vote affected two requests made by McGee: the “ban the box” initiative, which would help people with criminal records to get a fair shake from employers before a criminal background check, and community benefits agreements, a deal between a developer and the neighborhood ensuring concessions when a development impacts their area.
Hudspeth, Watts and Davis declined to move both issues forward, citing several reasons but basically that the city shouldn’t be dictating employers’ hiring practices or developers’ agreements with neighborhoods.
Randy Hunt from Historic Denton brought the idea of a community benefits agreement (CBA) to the Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association in late summer when SEDNA members and their council member, Byrd, discovered that a high-end apartment complex, the Railyard, would be coming into their neighborhood.
Hunt said McGee was the point person to introduce the pitch to bring the idea of a CBA and a community benefits ordinance to a work session for staff to develop on what that could look like if Denton were to require that developers do indeed meet with neighborhoods about development projects when it impacts their area.
As several residents have criticized in the past, the city doesn’t do a good enough job letting people know about future developments appearing in their neighborhood. For example, the Railyard project has been in the works for three years with city staff, but SEDNA didn’t learn about it until a few months ago.
“The city is not involved [in the agreement],” Hunt said. “It just prevented Development Services from supporting a development unless there was a CBA in place.”
At the Tuesday afternoon work session, Byrd pointed out that CBAs would also help alleviate the long council meetings they often experience when the neighborhoods show up to complain about a development they weren’t aware of and didn’t want.
Hudspeth could have been the deciding vote to allow the CBA/CBO to move forward to a work session, but he declined to do so.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.