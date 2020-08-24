Denton Mayor Chris Watts’ resignation is up for discussion during a Thursday meeting called specially for that purpose.
His resignation is the only item scheduled for discussion or a vote Thursday.
Watts was first elected mayor in 2014. He was meant to step down when he hit his term limit in May, but the City Council decided in February to postpone city elections until Nov. 3 in hopes the community would have a better grasp on the coronavirus pandemic.
Watts formally notified the city of his intention to resign Monday morning with a letter addressed to City Secretary Rosa Rios. He named Thursday, Aug. 27, as his final day in office and requested a special meeting to accept his resignation. He did not provide any further clarification as to why he was choosing to resign early.
Rumors have circulated for months stating Watts might seek to take over state Senate District 30, which will soon be vacated by Pat Fallon while he makes his bid for the U.S. House. The Texas Tribune reported Sunday that Watts recently appointed a campaign treasurer.
The Texas secretary of state’s website did not list Watts as a candidate for the office Monday afternoon. A call and email to the state’s Republican Party were not immediately returned, nor was a call to Watts immediately returned Monday afternoon.
Mayor Pro Tem Gerard Hudspeth likely would fill in for Watts, assuming council members accept Watts’ resignation. Hudspeth is currently running against fellow council member Keely Briggs to become Denton’s next mayor.
Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Council members will go directly into a closed session to discuss Watts’ resignation. They will confer with city attorneys to discuss any possible legal issues stemming from the resignation, according to a meeting agenda available online.
After the discussion, council members will open the meeting up for the public to watch as they vote on whether to accept the mayor’s resignation.