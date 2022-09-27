After starting nearly two hours late, the Denton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night at a special-called meeting to approve the 2022-23 budget — lowering the tax rate, although tax bills are expected to increase — and to amend the development code to change the way the city calculates parking spaces for developments.
The city’s property tax rate was lowered to 56.0682 cents per $100 valuation, down from 56.568 cents. However, because property values have increased, the tax bill for the average homeowner will increase from $1,558 to $1,723 — a $165 increase for a home now valued at the average value of $307,283.
Denton City Council members said the increased tax revenue will help the city hire more staff, including a few police officers, a couple of jailers and other needed positions. Part of this need was catch up after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted what the city needed to be able to do.
“Seventy percent of the budget is staff,” Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said. “It’s critical to have those positions filled to help the city grow. … I’d rather see something different, but it’s important to catch up. … This is a necessary catch-up.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, only one resident appeared to question why the council needed to play catch-up and how the Denton Central Appraisal District valued properties like his home. He said the value of his land and the structure on it had increased by 50% and 20%, respectively, so he went to protest this valuation, like many other property owners have done in Denton County.
The commenter said he was disgusted with the long wait times to protest as well as with the typos in his certification letter and raised an issue with the validity of DCAD’s process when, after a seven-minute hearing, he was offered a $50,000 reduction. When he asked why, he was told it was the number that had been chosen in the Appraisal Review Board hearing, he said.
“I’m mystified by how this process works,” he told the council.
He then pointed out that residents won’t be voting to approve bond issues with an increased property tax burden and wondered about the council’s willingness to play catch-up while residents are still struggling with the financial burden from COVID-19, only to have to deal with high inflation and now higher property taxes.
“Some of the public is going to push back,” he said. “I can’t understand the money grab.”
Hudspeth agreed with the resident about the mystery of the property valuation process, offering an example of a neighbor grossly overpaying for a house — like many people buying homes in North Texas — and causing his home value also to increase, which Hudspeth said the current system does.
He said it’s a problem that state legislators in Austin need to address this next session.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck concurred and said it’s a problem that is Texas-wide.
“DCAD needs some improvement,” he said.
Parking spaces
As for the parking requirement amendment to the development code, several residents showed up Tuesday to protest the council’s vote on approving it. They were happy with the reduction in relation to multifamily homes but did not like that the council planned to increase the parking space requirement for bars and restaurants outside the downtown area when not every patron uses a car to get to such businesses, and thus not everyone needs a parking spot.
Roy Menguita, a principal planner for the city, claimed part of the reason for the amendment was to clarify and refine the development code and ensure actual parking needs are provided. They’re taking parking requirements back to 2002, when the code was similar to what they proposed — but based on occupancy load instead of square footage, as the 2019 development code required.
Several residents requested that council members remove the minimum requirements from businesses and then pointed out that increasing the number of parking spaces needed would cause property values to increase and affect affordable housing options. Critics also argued that developers can determine how many parking spots are needed based on the market, since not all businesses will be a success when they open, or slow to build.
“Allow the market to behave in the way it wants to behave,” one resident said.
